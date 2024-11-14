Broncos injury report indicates elite pass rush getting even stronger
The Denver Broncos already have the best pass rush in the NFL right now in terms of total pressures this season with 214 heading into Week 11, but an elite pass rush group might be getting even better.
We teased the possibility last week, but the Broncos officially opened the practice window for second-year player Drew Sanders, a player Sean Payton has referred to as a "pressure player" since he was drafted in 2023. Sanders played off-ball linebacker at Arkansas, but has spent time off the edge as well and has rushed the quarterback regardless of his alignment.
The Broncos traded Baron Browning before last week's deadline, and obviously they aren't hurting for players off the edge. But part of the reason they felt comfortable trading Browning was the presence of Sanders, whose playing time down the stretch this season will be absolutely essential.
Broncos pass rusher Drew Sanders listed as a 'Full" participant at practice
After being listed as "Limited" last week in his return to the practice field, the ramp up continues for Sanders whose athleticism and pass rush instincts will be a welcomed wild card into the mix defensively for the Broncos.
It's not guaranteed that Sanders will be playing on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but being listed as a full participant in practice is obviously a very good sign.
The Broncos have every reason to be patient with Sanders, a third-round pick in 2023 who suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury in a pivotal offseason. The Broncos ended up selecting pass rusher Jonah Elliss in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while there's no guarantee that the selection of Elliss was a response to the injury to Sanders in April, you can't help but wonder.
There was some thought that Sanders initially would end up as an off-ball linebacker in the NFL but the Broncos have found a home for him off the edge, apparently. They liked what they saw last year enough in a limited sample to keep him there, and we should see him become a factor as the year progresses.
What makes Sanders such a unique case is the versatility he brings to the table. On the negative side of things, Sanders seems a little "positionless" at this point and is someone you almost kind of worry about when or if he'll find a slot in the NFL. But the trend in today's NFL right now is really in favor of the "positionless" and Sanders is going to be able to bring heat from a variety of alignments, drop into coverage, and play special teams.
His debut, whenever it comes, will be very exciting for Broncos Country.