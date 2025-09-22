3 adjustments the Broncos must immediately make following Week 3 loss

The Denver Broncos have lost in another pathetic fashion. Here are some key changes they should make after Week 3.

The team hosts the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 on Monday Night Football, so you'd like to think that the team can earn a win here and get back to .500 after two brutal losses in a row. The Broncos simply have to begin figuring this thing out.

And I am not sure they'll win consistently unless they make these three key changes.

The Broncos have to make these adjustments ASAP

JK Dobbins' carries have actually declined each week from 16, to 14, and now to 11 in Week 3. However, he's rushed for 222 yards on a healthy 5.4 yards per carry. Sure, you might argue that Dobbins is most efficient when he's in between the 10-15 carry range, but he's also the team's most consistent offensive player thus far.

So... give him more carries!

The Broncos' offense has been efficient when they prioritize the run, as the passing game is still clearly a work in progress. JK Dobbins is a crucial player to this operation and should touch the ball around 20 times per game.

Phase Alex Singleton out of the starting lineup

Alex Singleton is getting picked on week after week, and it's bringing down the entire defensive performance. We'll never know why the Broncos didn't sign someone like Kyzir White or Ja'Whaun Bentley when they had the chance, as Singleton is clearly a liability out there, and Dre Greenlaw is on IR.

The Broncos have to get creative to phase Alex Singleton out of the lineup. Enough is enough.

Shake up the CB rotation a bit

Is it just me, or has Riley Moss really struggled this year in coverage? He's been on the bad end of multiple big-time plays by opposing offenses, and it's beginning to worry me, at least. According to PFF, Moss has allowed 14 receptions and currently has a 61.1 coverage grade, which ranks 72nd out of 148 qualified cornerbacks.

With Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron behind Moss on the depth chart, it might not be a bad idea seeing how they might look getting some of Moss' snaps, but perhaps I am off the mark here.