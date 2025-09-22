Two ugly numbers sum up Broncos' brutal week 3 loss against the Chargers

In a game where the Denver Broncos could not convert when needed, two key alarming statistics helped determine the Broncos' fate. These were not the only reasons that the Justin Herbert-led Chargers finished the game with 10 unanswered points, but they were major contributors.

Starting slow, seeming off from the jump, the Denver Broncos only gained nine total first downs. It wasn't until roughly the 8-minute mark in the second quarter that the Broncos gained their first down. Bo Nix and the Broncos had three three-and-outs in the first quarter alone.

For this to be happening to a Broncos offense that is coached by an offensive genius (to some) is maddening. Where inconsistency starts to take a toll is with the defense. Once the game was over, the Chargers ran 80 total plays to just 49 for the Broncos.

Two key stats define Broncos' disappointing Week 3 loss vs. Chargers

As one may assume, this left time of possession heavily tilting towards the Los Angeles Chargers. Possessing the ball for over 36 minutes, Justin Herbert spent 13 more minutes behind the center than Bo Nix, who possessed the ball for 23 minutes and some change.

Attribute that to not only the fact that the Denver Broncos offense only gained nine first downs, but also allowing the Chargers to gain 29 first downs. That is an atrocity waiting to happen.

Even considering all the woes and faults of the Denver Broncos this afternoon, they still held a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. Keenan Allen caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up with 2:37 left to go.

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos offense would still get their chance. When the Broncos got their chance, they ultimately ended up finishing the game how they started it (from an offensive perspective), with a three-and-out. To make matters worse, this happened for basically the entire fourth quarter.

Their final two drives in the game were both three-and-outs. Their prior drive, when the Broncos stalled out in the red zone following a Bo Nix QB keeper and two incomplete passes, was the last time that they gained a first down.

It was on the 22-yard catch and run by Courtland Sutton on fourth down that brought the Broncos their last first down. As an offense, whether it is Sean Payton's complicated substitutions, Bo Nix's overthrows, or the offensive line's early struggles, the unit is struggling.

So much so that the Broncos started the game without gaining one single first down for the entire first quarter, and only one within the first minute of the fourth quarter. It is going to be extremely difficult to win football games when you open and close the game without being able to move the chains. Keep in mind also that is half of the game.