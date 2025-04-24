The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins in just a few hours. What should the Denver Broncos keep an eye out for? The Broncos are currently slated to pick 20th overall in Round 1, and depending on who you believe, you might think that Denver could trade up.

Heck, you might believe that they could trade down, or simply stay put. Well, those are the only three options, and I am not sure the Broncos themselves even know what they will do when the draft opens up at 8:00 PM eastern.

Let's look at three things Denver must keep a huge eye on for Round 1.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 things the Denver Broncos must keep a huge eye on

Does Ashton Jeanty make it past the Jacksonville Jaguars?

If Ashton Jeanty does make it past the Jacksonville Jaguars, and even the Las Vegas Raiders, it might be enough of a drop for the Denver Broncos to trade up nearly 15 picks to secure his services. The one downside of picking this low in the first round is the likelihood that they miss out on these top, blue-chip prospects.

Which teams picking before can 'steal' a prospect?

The Denver Broncos aren't the only team that needs to add some offensive talent, and there could be teams ahead of Denver in Round 1 that could have their eyes on similar prospects. Even trading up a few slots in Round 1 to secure a TreVeyon Henderson, for example, could be enough to thwart another team who has the same player in mind.

Last-minute trade-down offers

You just never know if the Denver Broncos get a last-minute offer to trade down, and if it's that much of a time-crunch, the offer could be extremely rich. The Broncos must keep their eyes out for some last-second trade down offers, period.