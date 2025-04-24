The Denver Broncos could end up in a tough situation after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft if their AFC West rivals can pull these picks off. Many mock drafts from experts have the Denver Broncos grabbing one of the top offensive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would be awesome.

It is shaping up to be a prolific time for the franchise, but there are also three other teams in the division that could also make some magic happen. Whether you want to accept it or not, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders could all end up with stellar first-round picks.

And this could turn out to be a huge disaster for the Denver Broncos.

3 first-round disasters for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft

Los Angeles Chargers draft Colston Loveland

This pairing has been in many mock drafts during NFL Draft season, as Colston Loveland not only played for current Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, but he'd also fill perhaps their most urgent remaining roster need. Loveland is seen by many as the top TE prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and up until Denver signed Evan Engram in free agency, Loveland was the most common player mocked to the Broncos in drafts.

Justin Herbert having Colston Loveland at his disposal would be a brutal reality for the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders manage to draft Ashton Jeanty

Right now, it does not seem like Ashton Jeanty will actually make it to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick, but if he does, and the Raiders draft him, it would be a disaster for the Denver Broncos, as that would not only mean that Denver doesn't land the RB, but that the team would have to face him twice a year.

Giving Geno Smith and Pete Carroll a strong run game is actually scary, as both Smith and Carroll can be very good at what they do in certain circumstances, and this is one of them.

Kansas City Chiefs end up with an Ohio State weapon

Whether it's Emeka Egbuka or TreVeyon Henderson in the first round, either player on the Kansas City Chiefs would be a disaster for the Denver Broncos - think about it - many of us fans want Denver to land Egbuka and/or Henderson, so it would be awful to see the team's top rival get one of them.

The Chiefs are picking 31st overall, so they might have to trade up several slots to have a shot, but I do not think I need to elaborate further as to why one of these players on the Chiefs offense would be a terrible scenario for Denver...