Well-connected NFL insider has Broncos making slam-dunk first-round pick

The Denver Broncos figure to add some offensive help early on in the 2025 NFL Draft. Did this well-connected NFL insider mock an offensive prospect? The team did sign Evan Engram in free agency, but more work needs to be done.

Before Engram signed, most mock drafts had the team taking Michigan TE Colston Loveland in the first round, and he could still be on the table, but after that signing, the mocks starting pivoting to a running back in the first round.

That could still be on the table as well, and there are a ton of rumors swirling around about what certain teams could do. Denver could absolutely try to trade up or trade down, but we'll know for sure tomorrow.

ESPN NFL Insider Peter Schrager, who is obviously very well-connected, rolled out his one and only 2025 NFL mock draft, and his pick for the Denver Broncos is a home-run.

Peter Schrager is mocking Emeka Egbuka to the Broncos at pick 20

36 hours out, here's my one and only mock draft, based on the latest that I'm hearing from sources around the league. Enjoy. @ESPNNFL @AdamSchefter @FieldYates https://t.co/qdI8cfGm3H — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 23, 2025

Here is what Schrager had to say about Emeka Egbuka and the Denver Broncos:

"Bar none, Egbuka is the most universally well-liked prospect in this draft. He is smart, reliable and sure-handed. He could be a 10-year captain somewhere and is most often compared to fellow Buckeyes legend Terry McLaurin.



Coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton hit a home run with Bo Nix a year ago. This could be another no-brainer." Peter Schrager

Egbuka is someone who has a very high floor at the NFL level, and he probably also has a high ceiling, too. Names like Terry McLaurin and Amon-Ra St. Brown have been players who Egbuka has been compared to at the next level. He's got the skillset at WR that the Denver Broncos are missing, and he would be the missing piece in that room.

Now yes, this does not answer their most urgent need - running back - but that can be addressed later on, as the RB class in this year's draft is stacked. The WR class is not nearly as deep, so it the Broncos do want to add a WR, they might be best to add someone early and take advantage of the top of the class.

There are starting-caliber RBs in rounds two, three, four, and even later. I truly cannot overstate just how great of a pick Emeka Egbuka would be for the Denver Broncos. He checks every single box - literally.