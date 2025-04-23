2025 NFL mock draft: Broncos make major move to land stud playmaker

The Denver Broncos need more playmakers, and they could make a huge trade up the 2025 NFL Draft board for someone. It does feel like the Broncos could be one of those teams that makes an unexpected move and just does something that many people do not see coming.

Ian Rapoport recently said that he could see the Broncos moving up in the first round for a wide receiver:

Ian just said that he would be surprised if the #Broncos traded up in the 1st round for a running back but could see them moving up for a receiver 👀 https://t.co/nFMoVjkY8e — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) April 21, 2025

Let's see who Denver lands in this first-round 2025 NFL mock draft.

2025 NFL mock draft: Broncos make a huge trade up for a weapon?

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

No surprises here, as the Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward and hope that he can be their franchise QB for years to come.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Cleveland Browns take the historically rare Travis Hunter out of Colorado. Hunter is likely playing both sides of the ball at the NFL level.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter is the best remaining player and heads to the New York Giants at pick three in this mock draft.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

A logical choice for the New England Patriots is Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick. They need a franchise left tackle.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The first big surprise in this mock draft is the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Ashton Jeanty at pick five. He immediately becomes perhaps the best RB in the AFC.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou is one of the best tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft and is a great choice for the Las Vegas Raiders at pick six.

7. New York Jets - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham making it to pick seven is great news for the New York Jets. They quickly turn their draft card in for the talented DT.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Getting Bryce Young an alpha weapon is hugely important, so the Carolina Panthers grab Tet McMillan at pick eight.

9. New Orleans Saints - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson helps the New Orleans Saints fill a huge need at cornerback, and he is their choice in this mock draft.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr is a logical pick for the Chicago Bears with the 10th selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

11. Denver Broncos (via SF) - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Trade! The Denver Broncos trade up nine picks with the San Francisco 49ers and take Matthew Golden, who actually has similar measurables to Santonio Holmes, for what that is worth.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Dallas Cowboys take the EDGE/LB hybrid in Jalon Walker from Georgia at pick 12.

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

At pick 13, the Miami Dolphins grab Tyler Warren to get that spark at TE. Jonnu Smith and Tyler Warren could form the best TE room in the NFL.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Two tight ends in a row in this mock draft, as the Indianapolis Colts grab Colston Loveland from Michigan at pick 14.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Atlanta Falcons have to get more explosive on defense, and they hope to do that with Shemar Stewart at pick 15.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green caps off a productive offseason at improving the defensive line in Arizona.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

A bit of a run on pass rushers here, the Cincinnati Bengals take Mykel Williams at pick 17. Could he be a Trey Hendrickson replacement?

18. Seattle Seahawks - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders falls all the way the 18th pick, and it would be hard for a shaky and curious team like the Seattle Seahawks to pass him up. They can move on from Sam Darnold after just one season.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon is the pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th selection. He could fall a bit because of medical concerns.

20. San Francisco 49ers (via DEN) - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Moving down nine picks is still able to put the San Francisco 49ers in a position to grab a fun prospect in Jahdae Barron from Texas.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

It's not a QB with the 21st pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they take Jihaad Campbell from Alabama.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen may have the highest ceiling of any DT in the entire 2025 NFL Draft. He would be a steal for the Los Angeles Chargers at pick 22.

23. Green Bay Packers - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Another DL prospect; the Green Bay Packers take Nic Scourton with the 23rd pick in this NFL mock draft.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks is a great pick and fills a huge position of need for the Minnesota Vikings here with the 24th pick.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

A pairing that I have begun to see more frequently, the Houston Texans take Josh Simmons, the talented tackle from Ohio State.

26. Los Angeles Rams - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

A controversial prospect with insane upside, the Los Angeles Rams make the gamble and take James Pearce Jr with the 26th pick.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Someone who seems to be a sure-fire NFL-caliber player, Tyler Booker rounds-out the Baltimore Ravens offensive line.

28. Detroit Lions - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Two guards in a row, as the Detroit Lions take Grey Zabel and hope that he can fill the void left by Kevin Zeitler, who departed in free agency.

29. Washington Commanders - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori is a physical presence on the backend of the defense and feels like a Dan Quinn type of player, if that makes sense.

30. Buffalo Bills - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton could essentially be a replacement for the disgruntled James Cook in Buffalo. He's the Bills choice with the 30th pick in this mock draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka to the Kansas City Chiefs kind of scares me if I am being honest, but the fit makes a ton of sense.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Yet another pass rusher here in the first round, as the Philadelphia Eagles grab Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College to finish off this first-round NFL mock draft.