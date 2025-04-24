Broncos should try to pull off league-altering trade during the NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have clear needs on the offensive side of the ball, and they could satisfy one with a league-altering trade. While many people mock certain prospects to the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is always a non-zero chance that the team could look to pull off some sort of major trade.

Denver has engaged in trades. Last offseason, they traded for QB Zach Wilson and DE John Franklin-Myers, so this team is no afraid to make a move. Well, being that this team is clearly in a win-now, potentially Super Bowl window, they should not shy away at making a massive trade if it makes sense, and there could be a player who fits this for the team...

The Denver Broncos should try and trade for George Pickens

A recent news dump from Jordan Schultz included a report that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be shopping George Pickens and that he is "more available than people think."

New NFL Confidential for @NFLonFOX — cleaning out the notebook and unpacking everything ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.https://t.co/TBkpj4VV2j — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 23, 2025

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers might be willing to make this move, and it makes a ton of sense when you consider that the team did just trade for DK Metcalf - they traded away a second-round pick and gave him a monster extension to increase his total contract to five years and $150 million.

It would make a load of sense that Pickens is available - the Steelers just invested high-end WR1 money into Metcalf, and it does not seem like they are willing to do the same with Pickens. He just turned 24 years old and averages 1,006 yards per 17-game season, so he'd be the most productive player in that room.

When you consider his ceiling, age, and production thus far, a trade for George Pickens, perhaps for the 85th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, could make all the sense in the world for the Denver Broncos.