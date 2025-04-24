3 first-round players who could propel Denver Broncos to Super Bowl status

The Denver Broncos could be close to Super Bowl contender status, and these three players could help them get there.

At this point, it might actually be a huge shock if the Denver Broncos first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft isn't an offensive player. Now yes, there are reasons why the team should target a defensive player, but that does not seem to be the way things are trending.

In fact, these three prospects could propel the Broncos to Super Bowl status.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 players who could propel Broncos to Super Bowl status

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Maybe the best fit of any offensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class, TreVeyon Henderson might just be sitting there when the Denver Broncos are on the clock with the 20th pick. He can play all three downs and is plus in pass protection. Henderson isn't a slam-dunk first-round pick in the eyes of some given how talented this RB class is, but he is unquestionably someone who could energize this offense.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Perhaps the best player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty will likely only be a Denver Bronco if the team is able to trade up inside the top-10. There is a reason why Jeanty is projected to go so high - he is a generational prospect and can truly do it all.

Heck, in the 2024 college football season, he was closer to rushing for 3,000 yards than he was 2,000. Ashton Jeanty has few, if any flaws in his game and would be the missing link for this offense entirely.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

One of my favorite players in the NFL Draft, Emeka Egbuka almost seems universally thought of in the same way - but in a good way.

Egbuka is sure-handed, runs top-notch routes, and is someone who possesses an almost uncanny quality of high-end leadership. The Ohio State wide receiver has a high floor and a high ceiling in the NFL. He would be a huge boost to the WR room and is just the type of player Denver needs.