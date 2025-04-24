Draft day is finally here! The Denver Broncos will enter the big event with seven total selections, a number that can change if trades are made, starting with the 20th overall pick in round one. This year I chose to do only one mock draft which provides a more realistic scenario for the team after insights have been revealed in the last couple of hours.

Before heading into my mock, it is important to remember that the Broncos will have a selection in the first four rounds of the Draft, none in round five, three in round six, and none in the final round. Due to some trades made in the previous seasons, Denver will not have picks in rounds five and seven as mentioned before.

Additionally this one will not feature any trade. In this excersise I will stay put in every selection without moving up or down to get a specific player. With that being said, let's get into it.

2025 Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft: Getting more weapons for Bo Nix

Round 1 (20th pick): Emeka Egbuka, WR Ohio State

There are multiple options who could be the Broncos' first selection. I think it will be an offensive player either at wide receiver or tight end. The 2025 running back class is loaded, and despite being Denver's top need heading into the draft, I think the team can find a bell cow back in rounds 2-4. With that being said, my selection here would be Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.

In my opinion, there is a big gap between Courtland Sutton and the rest of the receivers, excluding Marvin Mims, who is getting better and has gotten more chances offensively. Bo Nix needs help and Egbuka is the perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense. Despite having Marvin Harrison Jr, Egbuka still had over 1,000 yards a few seasons ago and was a monster mostly from the slot in his final college season.

Round 2 (51st pick): Kaleb Johnson, RB Iowa

Ok Kaleb Johnson pic.twitter.com/FjykT1Ismv — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) February 22, 2025

This year's running back class is loaded, and there are multiple good options for the Broncos. After taking Emeka Egbuka in round one, Denver secures their bell cow back in round two, drafting Kaleb Johnson. The former Iowa Hawkeye is a perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense. He is a beast on the ground and a good receiver out of the backfield. Johnson was technically the entire Iowa offense last season. He's a polished running back who can easily make defenders miss tackles.

Round 3 (85th pick): Harold Fannin, TE Bowling Green

Yes, the Denver Broncos signed Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a two-year deal, but this year's class has a lot of talent at the position that Denver should take advantage of. Engram has been injured in the past couple of seasons, and adding an extra tight end to develop behind the Pro Bowler, while contributing offensively in year one would be ideal. Imagine Sean Payton's 12-man personnel with Engram and Fannin; Bo Nix would feast. The former Bowling Green tight end was a statistical leader in college football during his final season.

Round 4 (122nd pick): Ty Robinson, DL Nebraska

Adding to the trenches is never a bad idea. Denver will have Zach Allen (expected to be extended), John Franklin-Myers (could be extended), and Malcolm Roach as free agents in 2026. They re-signed DJ Jones but he became a rotational guy. Ty Robinson is a game wrecker; he is big, powerful, easily beats double teams and is a stud. Regardless if it is Robinson or someone else, I would expect for the Broncos to add a defensive lineman in day 2 or 3.

Round 6 (191st pick): Jake Majors, C Texas

Denver's offensive line was top-tier in 2024 under Zach Strief as the position coach. Sacks improved, and Bo Nix had clean protection. Luke Wattenberg at the center position has been the weakest spot. I am not saying that he was bad, but the position could improve. Majors is in my opinion, the best center in this 2025 class, and would not be surprised if the Broncos add competition to Wattenberg and Forsyth.

Round 6 (197th pick): Jaydon Blue, RB Texas

JAYDON BLUE, HOW DO YOU DO?!?! 🔥



A 77-YARD TOUCHDOWN TO MAKE IT A TWO-SCORE GAME VS. CLEMSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/cCzmh6V5W2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2024

With how the board went, and how loaded this class is at the running back position, I took another Longhorn in back-to-back picks. This time Jaydon Blue, a speedy running back who can complement Kaleb Johnson and potentially be a second returner next to Marvin Mims. I would not be surprised if the Broncos take two running backs in the Draft with how loaded the talent is at this position.

Round 6 (208th pick): Cody Simon, LB Ohio State

This mock draft started with an Ohio State Buckeye, and will finish with another; Cody Simon, the linebacker. Denver added a monster at the inside linebacker position in Dre Greenlaw at the start of the free agency frenzy. Greenlaw is coming from an injury season, as is Alex Singleton. Justin Strnad is back, but for me he is a special teams guy, and a backup at best on defense. The team likes the former UDFA Levelle Bailey, but with how injuries have gone with Greenlaw and Singleton, adding a linebacker would not be a bad idea. Simon is a very productive defender who was a team captain for the college football national champions.