The Denver Broncos might have a challenging time in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as a few teams could get in their way. Unfortunately, other teams not named the Broncos have similar needs as Denver does - that;s simply how it works.

The Broncos could stick at pick 20 and find themselves with several viable options, but there are chances that the top players on Denver's board are off the table. Denver could wheel and deal to try and move up in the first round, or they could even move down to try and acquire more capital.

Let's look at three teams who could get in the Broncos way in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams who could get in the Denver Broncos way in Round 1

Chicago Bears

With the Chicago Bears really filling their urgent needs in free agency, specifically along the interior offensive line, this roster is now in a very good spot heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, many have said that the Bears could target a top running back prospect with the 10th overall pick. A player like Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton might be on the board for Chicago. Ben Johnson is now their head coach, and he enjoyed a ton of success with the Detroit Lions over the last few years.

The Bears are missing a game-changer at the RB position, so with them picking 10 picks before Denver, the Broncos might have to hope that Chicago simply picks a non-RB if they themselves hope to land a top RB prospect.

Indianapolis Colts

I am still of the opinion that the Denver Broncos could take a tight end in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite them signing Evan Engram in free agency. Engram is more of a big wide receiver and is not a true in-line tight end. A player like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland could be in place for the Denver Broncos in the first round, but one area where the Colts have to get better is also at TE.

Indy picks 14th, which is six picks before the Denver Broncos. GM Chris Ballard might have his eyes on a TE, and if the Broncos are not able to move up in the NFL Draft, they could miss out on a top TE prospect if that's the way Indy goes.

Las Vegas Raiders

This would fall in the same vein as the Chicago Bears. Many mock drafts out there have the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Ashton Jeanty with their sixth pick. Now yes, Jeanty was likely never falling that far, but I guess you never know. The Raiders don't have a good roster and have some more pressing needs.

But being that Pete Carroll is their head coach, you have to wonder if he's got his eyes on Jeanty to field a top-tier run game. Honestly, if the Boise State product fell closer to pick 10, you have to wonder if the Broncos front office would try to make a massive move up the NFL Draft board to land him.

If the RB goes to the Raiders at pick six, the Broncos are out of luck, though.