2 restricted free agents the Broncos should submit an offer sheet for

The Denver Broncos have only signed one external free agent so far this spring, showing just how complete and deep their roster was to end the season. Almost 95 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps are returning from last year, with the defense looking mostly the same, too. Two rotational pieces and a backup are out the door from the defense, but all other major pieces are returning for the 2026 season.

Sure, the Broncos could address these needs through the NFL Draft next month, but the Broncos might feel more comfortable with more proven options. Several players remain as pending free agents, meaning they are free to sign with any team, but their prior team can match an offer sheet from them and retain the player.

The Broncos could be able to bring in one of these restricted free agents, especially considering a few spots on their roster are beginning to get up there in age. For example, the Broncos might not believe that they need a new starting inside linebacker for the 2026 season, but bringing in a player they figure to start in 2027 or 2028 might not be the worst idea.

Should the Broncos go down this route, multiple players would make sense for Denver. Most restricted free agents are fairly young, too, which can help in the spots where the Broncos lack youth and speed. Three restricted free agents stand out among the rest and could be perfect fits for Sean Payton's team.

The Denver Broncos should submit offer sheets for these three free agents

2. LB Ivan Pace

The Broncos only have two starting-ish-caliber linebackers on their roster as of this moment, and Pace could make for a solid third option. Both Broncos starters for next year are on the older side, and Pace could be as much of a long-term investment as he would be an immediate backup. In the meantime, he is an excellent special teams player and could help Darren Rizzi's group immediately. Pace began his career in Minnesota with the Vikings.

The Broncos must also consider the injury risk with their current inside backers. Alex Singleton is still fairly fresh off a blown-out knee, and Justin Strnad has never played a full season's worth of games before. An experienced backup could make all the sense in the world.

1. S Ronnie Hickman

The Broncos lost backup safety PJ Locke to free agency, and are in the market for a replacement for him. It could be the likes of the recently signed Tycen Anderson or returning reserves JL Skinner and Devon Key, but both are significantly important special teamers and might be penciled into more important roles elsewhere. Hickman could also provide the Broncos a solid backup option should Brandon Jones depart in free agency once his deal is up this time next year.

Much like at inside linebacker, there is injury concern at safety. Jones missed the end of the season last year, and injuries plagued Talanoa Hufanga in San Francisco. With Locke now gone, Denver's top backup is Skinner, who is most valuable as a special teamer (The Broncos remember how bad their special teams got when Marvin Mims went down last year). George Paton probably needs to add legitimate depth here, and Hickman can provide that and more.