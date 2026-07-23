10 bold predictions for the Broncos 2026 season approaching training camp

Rookies are actually already at Denver Broncos training camp, as they reported on July 22nd. On July 28th, veterans will report, and that's really when things ramp up. The 2026 NFL Offseason is nearly over, as after camp and the preseason games, the regular season finally begins.

The Broncos have a lot on the line in the 2026 season, as the 2025 season ended in heartbreak, and with how close the team got, the stakes are even higher, and the urgency has ticked up several notches.

With the bulk of training camp approaching, let's dive into and make 10 bold predictions for the Broncos 2026 season.

10 Denver Broncos bold predictions for the 2026 season with training camp approahcing

1. Bo Nix throws for at least 4,000 yards

Bo Nix led the NFL in passing attempts and threw for 3,931 yards in 2025, so he just barely missed out on 4,000 yards. Nix did deal with 43 total drops, according to Pro Football Reference, which was second in the league, only trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Jaylen Waddle in the picture, the wide receiver room should perform at a much more efficient rate, and Nix has proven that he can handle a high-volume passing game. Hitting 4,000 yards should not be a problem.

2. Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton each finish with at least 1,000 yards

Both Waddle and Courtland Sutton each have three 1,000-yard seasons. Sutton has done this in two-straight seasons, but Waddle has not done this since 2023. With that being said, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver dealt with subpar quarterback play the past two seasons and does still average 1,098 receiving yards over a 17-game season through his five years in the league.

Both Waddle and Sutton hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2026.

3. J.K. Dobbins suits up for all 17 regular season games

With Jonah Coleman in the mix and it being very possible that RJ Harvey breaks out, J.K. Dobbins may actually be in a situation where his legs remain fresh for an entire season, and the injury risk is less. Dobbins likely isn't going to carry the ball 15 times per game as he did in 2025, but that may also be by design to preserve his health.

He's not a bell-cow running back, but he could be deployed in a hyper-efficient role if both Coleman and Harvey prove to be solid, trustworthy runners. Dobbins finally stays on the field for an entire season.

4. Jonah Coleman becomes the clear-cut RB2

Coleman has the running profile to succeed in this league for years, and he already appears to be excellent in pass protection and holds onto the ball well. Head coach Sean Payton, earlier this offseason, did compare Coleman to Dobbins in terms of running style, so that does bode well for the rookie.

Furthermore, if the team was high enough on Harvey for 2026, they probably don't feel the need to draft Coleman, right? I am just in the camp of believing that Coleman is a more well-rounded running back than Harvey, even with him being a rookie.

He'll end the year as the RB2.

5. Broncos scoring offense finishes inside the top-10

The Broncos have ranked 10th and 14th in scoring offense over the past two seasons, but with the added personnel and Davis Webb calling the plays, the offense propels inside the top-10 and becomes one of the best since the prime Peyton Manning years.

6. Zach Allen has 40+ QB hits for the third year in a row

Zach Allen and JJ Watt are the only two players in the history of the NFL with two-straight seasons of at least 40 quarterback hits. Allen has led the NFL in this category for the past two seasons, but his former teammate in Watt has done this four years in a row. During the 2012-2015 seasons with the Houston Texans, Watt had 43, 46, 51, and 50 quarterback hits.

Allen continues to chip away at this all-time standing and hits 40+ quarterback hits for the third year in a row.

7. Nik Bonitto continues to set career-highs in sacks

In each year of his NFL career, Nik Bonitto has set a career-high in sacks. He went from 13.5 in 2024 to 14 in 2025. He'll continue this trend and get at least 15 in the 2026 season.

8. Broncos defense again finishes 3rd in points allowed per game

They have finished 3rd in each of the last two seasons, so why not again? Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph continues to be elite at what he does, and he'll have his unit again playing lights-out in 2026.

9. Brandon Jones leads the team in interceptions

In his first year with the team back in 2024, safety Brandon Jones was second on the Broncos with three interceptions, only trailing Patrick Surtain II, who had four. Jones flies under the radar on the backend of the defense with how many star-studded players the Broncos have there, but Jones has a nose for the football and will intercept five passes this year, which will lead the team.

10. Broncos again win the AFC West but lose in the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams

Would Broncos Country be OK with a Super Bowl loss? Well, I guess that could be a silly question, but the team was likely going to make the Super Bowl last year had Nix not broken his ankle. They actually break through and get to the big game in 2026, but, unfortunately, lose to the Los Angeles Rams.

Of our 10 bold predictions, how many will we get right?