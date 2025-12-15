Zach Allen just did something Myles Garrett and TJ Watt have never done

The Denver Broncos' pass rush eventually overwhelmed the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Especially at home, the unit honestly feels inevitable. After a shaky start on defense, the Broncos really buttoned things up in the second half and shut down the Packers' offense.

The defense had two massive interceptions and created pressure on Jordan Love at the right time. While Nik Bonitto has been the sack master of this team in recent year, Zach Allen has been the one who has gotten to the QB most frequently.

With pass-rushers, it's not all about the sacks. Pressures and how often a player gets to the QB and creates pressure is very important. At the end of the day, the Denver Broncos' best player at getting to the QB is Zach Allen, and, with a massive performance in Week 15, just did something that some all-time greats have never done.

Zach Allen now has two-straight seasons of 40 quarterback hits

Zach Allen now has 40 quarterback hits on the 2025 season. He had 40 QB hits in 2024. He's led the NFL in this stat over the past couple of seasons and could legitimately have 50 QB hits this year. Allen has been insane since signing with the Denver Broncos, and it feels like he's only getting better.

This is also something that all-time greats and future Hall of Famers like TJ Watt and Myles Garrett have never done. They have never had two seasons in a row with at least 40 QB hits. Heck, Aaron Donald never did this during his all-time career, either.

JJ Watt actually did have four seasons in a row of at least 43 QB hits early on in his career, but that is the most recent example I can find. It's truly insane what we're watching with Allen, and I get the sense that he is still an underrated player across the league.

He should be a first-team All-Pro this year and should also receive Pro Bowl honors, but for whatever reason, Allen doesn't appear to be that strong of a household name. His career begun with the Arizona Cardinals, and he was a solid player for them, but nothing like he is now.

Perhaps he being a late-bloomer has actually worked against him when you consider his status across the league, but the Denver Broncos clearly appreciate Allen. Having now 80 QB hits since the start of the 2024 NFL Season is truly something special.