Predicting the Broncos' final three games after massive win in Week 15

The Denver Broncos have a few regular season games left and a lot to play for at this point in time. Denver has now won 11 games in a row and are 12-2 through the first 15 weeks. With two more wins, or a win and an LA Chargers' loss, the Broncos will officially win the AFC West.

Denver controls their own destiny for the division title. Not only that, but the Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs, so it's down to the Broncos or Chargers for the AFC West crown, and the playoff picture as a whole is getting smaller.

Let's predict the remaining three games for the Denver Broncos.

Predicting the Denver Broncos' remaining regular season games after Week 15

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 10-4 and in their own battle for the AFC South crown, as the Houston Texans keep stacking wins and are 9-5 on the season. The main issue that could make things tough for the Denver Broncos in this one is Trevor Lawrence, as he has been heating up lately and is simply one of the more talented quarterbacks in the league. If the Broncos can limit Lawrence, they will win this one. There have been times where he's looked bad this year, so it's not a foregone conclusion that he plays all that well. Denver's roster talent has overwhelmed so many teams at home, and that will be the case here in Week 16.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-20

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

This game just got very interesting, as the Kansas City Chiefs have not only lost Patrick Mahomes for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, but they are also eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. The Chiefs really have nothing to play for but a higher draft pick and will be starting Gardner Minshew the rest of the way.

With this game being on Christmas, it's on a short week but Denver could be in a scenario where a win against Kansas City does clinch the AFC West title, and, either way, the Broncos will have a lot to play for no matter how you slice it. The Chiefs weren't a good team even with Mahomes in the lineup. The Broncos can win this one by multiple scores.

Prediction: Broncos win 28-17

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Ideally, the Broncos don't really have much to play for in this one and have already wrapped up the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. That is a possible scenario. Denver hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in the final week of the season and could rest some starters. The Chargers might still be playing for Wild Card seeding, but if Denver wins their next two games, the AFC West belongs to them, so LA would not be able to win the division.

I do believe the Chargers could win this game if Denver has a seed wrapped up and really don't have much to play for. It would be an interesting environment, but it would be a great scenario overall. Chargers win thanks to the Broncos resting players.

Prediction: Chargers win 24-16