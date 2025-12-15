The most unlikely Broncos' player just had a huge redemption game in Week 15

Almost nothing for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 season has fallen under the umbrella of "expected". Even the most optimistic Broncos fans out there could have never imagined the run this team would be on this season, winning 11 games in a row and closing in on the #1 overall seed in the AFC at 12-2.

And certainly, nobody expected the return of wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. When the Broncos reshuffled the deck at receiver during the 2025 offseason, it was clear that the team needed to upgrade from Humphrey. He had struggled with drops and fumbles, especially on a per-target basis.

Humphrey had two fumbles and three drops last season on 45 targets. That's a rough ratio of negative plays per target, and even Sean Payton -- who seemingly loves Humphrey more than anyone -- was willing to let him go. But against the Packers, Humphrey became one of the least likely players to have a redemption game in his return to Denver.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey comes through in a big way as Broncos beat Packers in Week 15

In the game against the Packers, Humphrey caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass he caught was in the middle of a lot of traffic, and a great throw from Bo Nix. But in that situation, you wouldn't blame the receiver -- no matter how good he is -- for not being able to make a tough play.

Humphrey has seemingly earned his way back into the circle of trust from Denver Broncos fans. Nobody could deny his ability to block on the perimeter, regardless of the negative plays he had as a receiver previously. Nobody could deny his ability to make some surprisingly fun plays after the catch, either.

With Pat Bryant sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Humphrey stepped up for his team in a huge moment. He didn't lead the team in receiving, but on four targets, he capitalized with three huge plays. He's now had four games back for the Broncos after spending the first half of the season with the New York Giants, and his return to the team is looking like a bargain.

Sometimes absence makes the heart grow fonder, right?

The Broncos had a number of interesting contributions in the win against the Packers, including practice squad wide receiver Michael Bandy coming through with his first-career touchdown catch. The contributions from Humphrey were unexpected, but absolutely welcomed.

And Sean Payton looks like a genius once again.