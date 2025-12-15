Sean Payton just admitted something wild after Broncos' massive win

The Denver Broncos rarely make it easy, but I guess that is kind of the point when these wins keep coming. The Broncos have now won 11 games in a row and are 12-2 on the season. Not only are they still in first place in the AFC West once again, but they are still in first in the AFC and have clinched a playoff spot.

Today really could not have gone any better for the Broncos. They can also clinch the AFC West title in Week 16 with a win and with a Los Angeles Chargers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which is very possible. The Broncos quickly found themselves in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair with the Green Bay Packers.

The Broncos trailed by two points at halftime, and both teams honestly traded blows all day. It ended up being one of the more back-and-forth games that we have seen Denver play at home, and that appeared to impact Sean Payton.

Sean Payton said he actually had to look up at the scoreboard during the game

This is quite the thing for Sean Payton to admit after the game when speaking to the media:

Sean Payton said this is the first game of his career when he had to look up to the scoreboard multiple times to see who was winning. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 15, 2025

It felt like if the Packers scored, the Denver scored a touchdown, and then the Packers scored again. The Broncos' defense ended up being able to tee-off on Jordan Love and the offense as the game went on - Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss each had an interception, and the pass rush got home.

But this game did have a ton of points scored, and with each team having a better defense than they do offense, this one being a shootout was a bit interesting and unexpected. It's nice to see, though, that Denver was able to win this type of game and keep their winning streak alive.

Sean Payton admitting that he had to look up at the scoreboard is actually a very vulnerable thing for someone like himself to admit, but I can't say that I blame him for it.