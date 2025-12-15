Broncos passing game finally opens up after major scoring performance

In case you haven't watched any talk sports shows lately, the experts in the media don't love the Broncos. The biggest reason behind this random hate for Denver has been their passing offense, specifically Bo Nix, and the way it shows on the field. Despite their now 12-2 record, it was simply never enough for them.

When the Broncos needed a big game from their offense the most, Bo Nix turned in arguably the best game of his career in what might be the biggest stage of his young career thus far. Nix tore up a Green Bay defense that was considered one of the more solid units in the league, marching up and down the field at will. He was methodical and pointed with his attack, and it shows in the box score.

Maybe the made-up analytics won't like Nix's performance, but he turned in a dime of a performance. In the end, Nix went 23/34 with 303 yards and four touchdowns, maybe his most complete performance since he diced the Falcons' secondary during his rookie season. Nix not only won another game, but did so in dominating fashion with the football in his hands.

With just three games left in the season, Nix is leading the Broncos into the playoffs, playing the best football of his career.

Bo Nix and the Broncos' passing game did what they wanted against the Packers' secondary

Nix was under a lot of pressure entering their matchup this week, and answered the test with nothing but an A. Nix was calm, cool, composed, and doing virtually whatever he wanted. Most notably, he leaned on his wide receivers far more than he typically does, focusing on Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin as opposed to typically working his running backs and tight ends in.

Between Franklin and Sutton, Nix connected with his top two receivers a total of 13 times for 198 yards and two scores, one for each. Even Lil'Jordan Humphrey got into the action with Nix, totaling three receptions for 42 yards. Humphrey has had a solid connection with Nix since returning to Denver, and was clearly a focus of their game plan today on play action passes.

Nix continued to struggle in the first, but was able to find more success earler than he typcially does. The Broncos scored all 34 of their points from the second quarter on, with Nix leading four of five drives to scores between the second and third quarters. The Broncos didn't score as frequently in the fourth, but Nix converted multiple clutch third and fourth downs, with their fourth down failure being a play they took out of Nix's hands.