Why a Broncos-Alvin Kamara trade now makes a ton of sense for Denver

The Denver Broncos will end up being the last team in the NFL to sign an external free agent, whenever that time comes. It's been an odd, and frankly disappointing offseason for the team, as they have clearly decided to run it all back with many of the same players.

And while that isn't a bad idea in theory, the Broncos do have some bottom-5 position groups at tight end and inside linebacker, and it's odd that all of those players were brought back. Aside from Dre Greenlaw being cut, who was the Broncos best linebacker, the positions look the same, and it's flat-out nauseating, at best.

Denver does have enough cap space to make a significant move, and they could have something in the works down the line. At this point, while the trade previously didn't make much sense, the Broncos swinging a deal for Alvin Kamara might actually make a ton of sense all of a sudden.

The Denver Broncos might actually now be an obvious landing spot for Alvin Kamara

It is not hard to find somewhere out there in the NFL landscape pairing up the Broncos and Kamara as a potential trade this offseason, and many cite the connection with Sean Payton. There is also nothing wrong with that, as it was Payton's New Orleans Saints that plucked Kamara from the 2017 NFL Draft, and it was Payton who got the most out of the player.

However, Kamara might not be a Saint much longer, as the Saints went out and signed Travis Etienne in free agency, and funnily enough, Etienne was someone the Broncos had interest in signing. With Etienne now clearly the RB1 of this team, the Saints likely don't want to continue rostering Kamara, especially with the contract he's on.

At running back, the Broncos were obviously not able to sign Etienne or Kenneth Walker III, but instead, they brought J.K. Dobbins back on a two-year deal that the Broncos can easily get out of after one season. With Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie both back under contract as well, the running back room looks the same as it did in 2025, which is an issue.

However, while Kamara isn't the player he once was, his existence as a potential RB2-3 option for the Broncos makes a ton of sense, especially with Dobbins carrying a lengthy injury history. Kamara has always been a sharp runner and is truly one of the best receiving backs of this generation.

Sure, the Broncos have someone of a similar archetype in RJ Harvey, but another addition in the backfield is obviously needed. If Dobbins does go down again in 2026, would the Broncos again really bank on Harvey being able to carry the load?

That would be a hard thing to sell, but a three-headed monster featuring Dobbins, Kamara, and Harvey is something that does feel somewhat realistic at this point, and a potential trade would truly make a lot of sense.