Who is announcing the Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 10 game?
Both the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC playoff picture, so the team did net a top announcing crew in Week 10. It's always nice to watch a game with a top announcing crew. Usually, the "A" team, if you will, is reserved for one of the best games of that given week, and in many instances, the games that feature two bad, losing teams aren't getting the top crew.
Well, the Denver Broncos are in Kansas City in Week 10 and will have one of the best announcing crews in the NFL today calling the game. Kevin Harlan is the play-by-play guy, and Trent Green is the analyst next to Harlan.
This is amazing news, as I think we all know just how awesome Kevin Harlan is in the booth. The Broncos seek to get to 6-4 with a huge win over KC. Getting to 6-4 would greatly elevate their playoff chances, and it would give them an even better shot to get in if the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts and Cincinnati Bengals are the 8th and 9th seeds in the AFC playoff picture right behind the Denver Broncos, and with the Bengals losing on Thursday Night Football, the Colts losing would actually allow the Broncos to also lose and remain in the 7th seed.
However, the most ideal scenario is if the Colts indeed to do lose and the Denver Broncos find a way to win. The neat thing with Kevin Harlan is that he has always found a way to find some positivity with the Denver Broncos. He has called Broncos games before in the years of dysfunction, and he's not one to discount the team.
Can the Denver Broncos get the best of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season?