This second-year Broncos player has been a huge disappointment in 2024
Not every NFL team is able to hit on all of their draft picks, and this second-year Broncos player has been a huge disappointment. Most of us had wondered why second-year Denver Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr was not seeing the field a ton. That came up quite a bit during his rookie season, as Mims did seem to take advantage of his limited playing time.
A second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2023, Mims quickly developed into one of the best return specialists in the NFL, which is certainly a positive, but the Broncos did draft him with the idea that he'd be able to develop into a potential no. 1 wide receiver.
What is going on with Marvin Mims Jr?
Through nine games in the 2024 NFL Season, Mims has caught just seven passes for 56 yards and zero touchdowns. He at least averaged 23.6 yards per game as a rookie, but is averaging 6.2 yards per game in year two. He played in just 38% of the offensive snaps in year one and is down to 23% in year two.
He is still a primary returner, but the Denver Broncos are getting virtually nothing from the player on offense, and we really didn't hear Mims' name get called much in the offseason, either. Shoot, even rookie WR Troy Franklin has out-snapped Marvin Mims Jr on offense and has been more productive as a WR.
Mims having taken the next step into being a no. 1 wide receiver would had put the team's WR room on a totally different path than it's on at the moment. We're now at a situation where the room needs a total makeover and multiple new starters. It's been a sad development to watch unfold, but unless something major changes, it's hard to see how Marvin Mims Jr all of a sudden figures it out.
Sure, he is still just 22 years old, and yes he is an elite return specialist, but watching him on offense just makes you sick to your stomach. There are many instances of players who didn't put it together until year three or later, so if you want to be an optimist, I guess you can approach the Marvin Mims' situation in that regard.
But the Denver Broncos are surely prepared to make sweeping changes to the WR room, and Mims' inability to take the next step is part of what is likely to come.