Who are the Broncos calling up from the practice squad for Week 6 vs. Chargers?
The Denver Broncos will host their second consecutive AFC matchup at Empower Field in Week 6, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers. Heading into the game, the Broncos boast a 3-2 win-loss record, while the Chargers have a 2-2 win-loss record coming off their Bye week.
On Saturday, the Broncos announced two practice squad elevations for this matchup. Inside linebacker Levelle Bailey and special teams/defensive back Tanner McCalister earned promotions to the 53-man roster, while the team elevated two offensive linemen to the gameday roster for Week 6.
Broncos elevate two players from the practice squad to their Week 6 gameday roster
The Denver Broncos placed starting center Luke Wattenberg and wide receiver Josh Reynolds on the Injured Reserve list, forcing them to miss at least four games. Additionally, they activated rookie running back Audric Estime from the same list and elevated two offensive linemen for their gameday roster against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Veterans Cam Fleming and Calvin Throckmorton were the two players elevated for Denver's Week 6 gameday roster. The Broncos signed Fleming earlier this week, while Throckmorton was a free-agent acquisition in April, who did not make the initial 53-man roster, but was re-signed to the practice squad.
Cam Fleming already knows Denver's offense (he started 20 games in three seasons), which justifies his quick elevation compared to other veterans the Broncos have signed to their practice squad, such as tight end Donald Parham Jr., wide receiver A.T. Perry, and inside linebackers Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham. Additionally, Denver does not have much depth at the offensive tackle position, with Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve and Alex Palczewski already ruled out for Week 6.
They have three healthy tackles in the 53-man roster, specifically Garett Bolles (starter), Matt Peart (expected to start with Palczewski out), and undrafted rookie Frank Crum, who has played in only one game. Fleming's elevation gives the Broncos some insurance, experience, and much-needed depth. He will likely be the swing tackle over Crum for jumbo packages.
Calvin Throckmorton, a veteran with 27 career starts in three seasons, provides depth at the center position for the Broncos. He has played guard for most of his professional career, but during his college career at Oregon, he started multiple games at center. Calvin saw action with Denver during the 2024 NFL preseason. Second-year Alex Forsyth made his regular season debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and will start at center for the first time in his young career. He played well against Las Vegas last week. If needed, veteran Throckmorton can step in at the position.