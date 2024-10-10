Broncos bring back familiar face to fortify offensive tackle depth after injuries
It was a busy week for the Denver Broncos, as they made multiple roster moves following their Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their second AFC West battle of the season, specifically in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
Denver had to make some moves due to injuries on the roster, and they did. Their franchise right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered an MCL sprain in the Broncos' Week 2 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was placed on the Injured Reserve list. Second-year former undrafted free agent Alex Palczewski, who stepped in for McGlinchey, suffered a high-ankle sprain in their Week 5 win over the Raiders and despite negative X-rays, he will likely miss some time.
The most noticeable move was in the offensive line, specifically at the offensive tackle position, as the Denver Broncos signed a familiar face...
Broncos signed veteran offensive tackle Cam Fleming to the Practice Squad
Fleming was a member of the Denver Broncos from 2021 to 2023, appearing in 26 games. He started 20 total games for Denver, with 15 of those starts being during the 2022-23 season, and now is back with the team, specifically on the Practice Squad.
Excluding Palczewski, the Broncos have three healthy offensive tackles on their 53-man roster ... Garett Bolles (starting LT), Matt Peart, and undrafted free agent Frank Crum. Having an extra guy, specifically a veteran, who already knows Sean Payton's system like Cam Fleming, and is a very versatile player, gives rookie quarterback Bo Nix additional insurance for the next few games, as Mike McGlinchey is eligible to return in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.
Starting left tackle Garett Bolles suffered an injury during Denver's Week 5 matchup against the Raiders but returned to the game. Fleming's versatility and ability to play tackle on both sides can help this young Broncos' team. The offensive line has been key to their success in the last three games, where Denver defeated the Buccaneers, Jets, and Raiders. They allowed zero sacks in Weeks 3 and 4.
It is unknown if Fleming will be elevated from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Los Angles Chargers, but having him in practice can help a young guy like Frank Crum to improve and potentially play on Sunday.
Denver also signed former Bears and Texans center Dieter Eiselen to the practice squad with Luke Wattenberg banged up.