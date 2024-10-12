Denver Broncos put two starters on injured reserve ahead of Week 6
The Denver Broncos made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and put two players on IR. Unfortunately, the Broncos are going to be without starting center Luke Wattenberg and starting WR Josh Reynolds for at least four games. Both players got hurt in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss at least four games:
Broncos send two to IR, but get someone back
However, one small win here is that Audric Estime, the team's rookie running back, has been activated from injured reserve, which could be a huge boost to the team's running game. Tyler Badie is on IR, so getting Estime back is awesome.
Josh Reynolds caught a touchdown pass in Week 5 on a beautifully thrown ball from Bo Nix. On the season, Reynolds has caught 12 passes for 183 yards. He's averaging 2.4 receptions per game and 36.6 yards per game. Across a 17-game season, Reynolds would have been on pace for 41 receptions and 622 yards.
This is welcome production from the WR position, but Reynolds is obviously not a WR1 and is now going to be out for at least four games. This figures to give guys like Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele more opportunities. Both Franklin and Vele were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be long-term options for the team at the position, ideally.
With Luke Wattenberg now out for at least four games, that could open up a huge opportunity for second-year center Alex Forsyth, who played with Bo Nix when both were at Oregon. This existing chemistry should help to an extend, but there is a reason why Forsyth was not named the starter.
It's probably not going to be great at first for Forsyth, but if he can play well for these four games, Luke Wattenberg may not get his job back. Three of these next four games may not present a huge challenge the Denver Broncos, but you just never know.
In Week 6, Denver faces the Chargers.
In Week 7, they play the New Orleans Saints.
In Week 8, they face the Carolina Pant
In Week 9, they face the Baltimore Ravens.
After these four games, both Wattenberg and Reynolds would be eligible to come off of the injured reserve list. Can the young players step up in their place in the meantime? If so, things could get extremely interesting for the Denver Broncos.