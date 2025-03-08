The Denver Broncos have some large contracts on their roster. Let's check out which players have the biggest ones approaching free agency. For the most part, having large contracts is a good thing, as it usually means that said team has good/great players.

There are instances where teams unfortunately overpay for a player and end up with a bloated contract for a player that does not deserve it. Two players that fit and did fit this include Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

The Denver Broncos truly do not have a ton of 'bad' contracts. They have been a lot smarter with their finances ever since the Wilson fiasco. As we approach the 2025 NFL Offseason, I would be shocked if the Broncos didn't sign at least one notable free agent to a big-time contract, but let's focus on the current players for now.

Let's look at the five biggest contracts on the Denver Broncos roster approaching the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Which players have the biggest contracts on the Denver Broncos roster?

5. Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, $54,000,000

Scoring this deal during the 2024 NFL Season, Jonathon Cooper has turned into one of the most successful seventh-round picks in recent NFL history. For how good he's been for the team over the last two years, it does kind of make you forget that he nearly went undrafted. Cooper notched his first-career double-digit sack season in 2024 and is someone who plays with an extremely high motor.

4. Quinn Meinerz, OG, $72,000,000

Arguably the best guard in the entire NFL, Quinn Meinerz signed a top guard contract recently and earned All-Pro honors in the 2024 NFL Season. Meinerz is the best player along the offensive line for the Denver Broncos and is right in the middle of his prime.

3. Garett Bolles, LT, $82,000,000

It does seem like Garrett Bolles is going to finish his career with the Denver Broncos. He signed a recent extension worth $82 million and has been among the most consistent and stable left tackles in the NFL since his breakout season back in 2020.

2. Mike McGlinchey, RT, $87,500,000

One of the highest-paid right tackles in the NFL, Mike McGlinchey's deal is worth just under $90 million. He has been a rock-solid addition for the Denver Broncos and was quite good in 2024. It would not shock me if the team tried to rework this deal again in a future year to keep him with the team. I am not sure he is worth quite the amount he got paid, so perhaps there is a resolution down the line.

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB, $96,000,000

The best defensive player in the entire NFL and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, Patrick Surtain II's contract is worth just under $100 million, and this is a player who is only set to enter his age-25 season. Surtain was George Paton's first draft pick with the Denver Broncos, and it is still his best by quite a lot.

The Broncos secondary, and frankly their entire defense is held together by a shutdown cornerback.