NFL insider indicates Broncos could be desperate for a veteran wide receiver

The Denver Broncos are going to add playmakers on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, but how aggressive will they be in that pursuit? The team could stand to upgrade at wide receiver, running back, and tight end this offseason.

On the defensive side of the ball, positions like defensive tackle, inside linebacker, and safety could all be improved. It is not clear just how aggressive the Broncos plan on being to upgrade on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

Furthermore, the 2025 NFL Draft is pretty deep at tight end and running back, so some have said that the team would wait to the draft for that. However, could the Broncos show a bit of desperation at the wide receiver position?

Here is what Mike Jones of The Athletic had to say about the Denver Broncos wide receiver situation:

"The Denver Broncos "badly want a veteran wide receiver" to pair with Bo Nix as the quarterback enters his second season in the NFL, according to Mike Jones of The Athletic.



Jones also envisioned five-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper as a potential free-agent option.



"The 30-year-old never seemed to fully settle in with Buffalo after a midseason trade, but he should fit well with Sean Payton’s offense," Jones wrote." Zach Bachar / Mike Jones

The Broncos apparently want to 'badly' add a wide receiver

The word 'badly' really sticks out to me here, as we have had some close to the Denver Broncos indicate that the team isn't going to be all that aggressive in free agency and will not spend that much money upgrading the WR room. After all, Sean Payton did tell Kay Adams that they really liked who they had at WR.

But let's be honest; anyone who watched the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season could see that this team absolutely needed a boost at wide receiver. Courtland Sutton is a very good no. 2, and Marvin Mims Jr really came on near the end of the season. Rookie Devaughn Vele immediately showed his value as a possession WR, and other rookie Troy Franklin had his moments.

Right now, it is a young room with potential, but there is more than enough room to add a veteran WR in the likes of Amari Cooper, Darius Slayton, or someone like that. The Denver Broncos reportedly want to 'badly' add another WR for Bo Nix, and if that is true, it is the right way to go about things.

Denver could be right on the cusp of turning into a contender, so let's hope that this report is 100% true.