The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed ILB Zack Baun, so that's one less option for the Denver Broncos in free agency. Who could they pivot to? Zack Baun was drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, so I would not have been surprised if Baun was their top target at the position. With him re-signing with the Eagles, he is off the board.

But there are still some legitimate ILB options remaining on the market as we approach the legal tampering period next week. Let's dive into the top-3 ILB options remaining with Zack Baun off te board.

Top inside linebacker options for the Broncos with Zack Baun off the board

Ernest Jones IV

Over the last three seasons, Ernest Jones has a combined two interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles, five sacks, 397 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

He has allowed an 85.3 passer rating when in coverage, so not only is he productive, but he's sound in coverage. At just 25 years old, Ernest Jones might be the top option for the Denver Broncos at ILB. Denver has to spend some money with this unit in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and there may not be a better option here than Jones.

Jamien Sherwood

Only 25 years old and someone who converted from safety, Jamien Sherwood could be a phenomenal addition for the Denver Broncos. In 2024 with the New York Jets, Sherwood had 158 total tackles and two sacks. He has youth and upside on his side and could be a signing where the Denver Broncos don't necessarily have to break the bank a ton, either.

With the Jets having a new coaching staff in place, they may want to re-do the defensive side of the ball, so Sherwood could be on the move.

Dre Greenlaw

Someone who has struggled with injuries a bit, Dre Greenlaw is an absolute menace when he is on the field and has spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers. With the Niners having other financial priorities this offseason, they could say goodbye to Greenlaw, and the Denver Broncos would make some sense.

Greenlaw has kind of been playing in the shadow of Fred Warner for years now, so I am sure he would love the chance to wear the green dot and be the unquestioned top guy in the room. Being that he will be coming off of a season in which he played in just two games, he would be a cheap option with a ton of upside.

In 2022 and 2023, Greenlaw played in 30 total regular season games and had a combined 10 passes defended, 247 total tackles, and eight tackles for loss.