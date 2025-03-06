Broncos could double up on perfect running back duo in April's draft

The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of revamping their running back room, and it is very clearly their biggest need this spring. After no Broncos back rushed over for 600 yards or better last year, it became clear as day that a complete revamp of the position is needed for Sean Payton.

Luckily for Denver, this year's running back class is considered one of the best in recent memory, and the Broncos might be able to resolve their issues without spending a dime in free agency. If the Broncos double up on running backs in this deep class, they could arguably solve their biggest roster issue heading into the offseason. The question would become, who could the Broncos select to create a new rushing duo in Denver?

Potential 1st-round picks at RB for the Denver Broncos

If the Broncos double up on running back in April's draft, they would likely need to select one with a day-one selection, either in a trade-back scenario or by selecting Boise State's Ashton Jeanty with the 20th pick. In this case, Jeanty would be the most high-profile running back in Denver in quite some time, and would immediately become RB1 on Sean Payton's depth chart.

If Denver is to move back, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins could be targets for Denver. Others, such as Iowa's Kaleb Johnson and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, could be options for the Broncos. In an ideal scenario, Denver is to take a high-impact pass catcher in the first round and take one of these running backs with the 40th overall selection, but teams become well aware every year that the board almost never falls the way that many believe it would. Despite this, Sean Payton is in a strong position to bring in a running back within the first 40 selections of the draft.

Potential Day Three Selections

With one of the better classes in recent memories comes a strong group of day-three rushers. Leading the way in this group could be the likes of UCF's RJ Harvey, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon, Auburn's Jacquez Hunter, Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten, Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, and several others. Harvey possesses a true dual-threat option for the Broncos, with his 4.40 40-yard dash and a strong track record of receiving out of the backfield in college. Skateboo has the balance of a Russian doll and has shown the ability to line up as a receiver and facilitate matchup nightmares for defenses.

After a dominating junior season, Gordon returned to the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a senior, but his production fell off across the board. If he can regain the juice and numbers that he had as a junior, he could be a third-day steal for any team. Jacquez Hunter had a solid case for being the most productive running back in the SEC last year, while Tuten was a big play waiting to happen.

Many options exist for the Broncos and other running-back-needy teams to get their hands on a new duo for the upcoming season. Denver is in a unique spot as a playoff team with a young, franchise signal caller, but arguably football's least productive and worst running back room. If they play their cards right, Sean Payton and the Broncos can add a new, dynamic, and cost-controlled element to their offense.