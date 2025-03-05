The Denver Broncos could end up addressing all of their needs in free agency this offseason. Which ones stick out as being the most urgent? The Broncos roster was better than people thought coming into the 2024 NFL Season, but that does not mean they don't have remaining needs.

The roster is good-not-great, but could end up being great if George Paton and Sean Payton bring the right players onto the team. The Broncos could also be right on the cusp of turning into a contender if they approach this offseason the correct way.

Let's rank their most urgent needs for the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Ranking the Denver Broncos top needs for the 2025 NFL Offseason

6. An upgrade over PJ Locke III

With the free agent safety market currently again looking juicy, the Denver Broncos should pursue an upgrade over PJ Locke III, who just was not all that good in the 2024 NFL Season. The big fish at safety this offseason include Cam Bynum and Brandon Jones' former Miami Dolphins teammate, Jevon Holland. It is not currently clear how much money the Broncos are willing to spend at the position in free agency, but it's a need and one that Denver will most certainly add to this offseason.

5. A "Z" wide receiver

The Denver Broncos have their X in Courtland Sutton and their frisky gadget player in Marvin Mims Jr, but this team does need a Z wide receiver. Someone who can create separation with sound route-running and eat up a ton of field closer to the line of scrimmage is a player that would be a huge need for the Broncos.

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka could fit this mold for Denver for the long-term, but even a free agent signing like Darius Slayton could also work. The Broncos do need to get a bit better at WR this offseason, but it is not the most urgent need for the team.

4. Defensive Tackle

DJ Jones is a fine player, but the Denver Broncos would benefit from getting a bit more stout at DT. This could be a position where Denver looks to address in free agency seeing as their starting DL from 2024 were all offseason moves.

The veteran Jones could return, but the Broncos would still need to embark on finding a true every-week starter at the position who can stop the run and rush the passer a bit. Oregon's Derrick Harmon in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft would make some sense here.

3. A stud at inside linebacker

The Denver Broncos need to invest some cash into the ILB position this offseason. The best defenses in the NFL have a true game-wrecker at ILB, but we have not seen the Denver Broncos investing that those types of resources into the position. Their ILB duo to begin the year was Alex Singleton and Cody Barton, which is fine.

The team's defense would greatly benefit from someone who could be a true enforcer at inside linebacker.

2. Tight End

The second-most urgent need for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Offseason is tight end. They may have fielded the worst TE room in the NFL this past season. There isn't a viable receiver here, and while Adam Trautman is a sound player and a decent blocker, he is not a TE1 at all.

Denver needs to consider using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on this position. Adding a viable TE to the roster could be massive for Bo Nix and his development.

1. A true bell-cow running back

This has to be the top need for the Denver Broncos, as this team is a bell-cow running back away from fielding a top-tier offense. The team's offensive line is among the best in the NFL, but the roster just did not feature an every-down running back, or anyone who could take RB1 carries.

The run game is paramount to a functioning NFL offense, and the Broncos only have half of the equation solved. A top running back that the team could acquire this coming offseason would send this offense to new heights. Guys like Aaron Jones, Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, and Quinshon Judkins could all be options here for the Broncos.