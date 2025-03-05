Broncos could be set to make a huge mistake with their wide receiver room

The Denver Broncos are absolutely going to be bringing in new playmakers for the offense this offseason, but that doesn't mean they won't make a mistake. Mike Klis recently released his latest edition of the Mike Drop podcast.

He did name-drop players like Zack Baun and Jamien Sherwood, and also indicated that Denver could pursue a TE and RB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he further indicated that the Broncos would try and find a WR2 in the offseason as well.

Hopefully the Broncos do not truly see it like this...

The problem here is that the team seems to have two of those players in Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr, who exploded to end the 2024 NFL Season. Maybe I am selling Sutton short, but where has he proven to be a WR1 in this league? He was certainly on pace for that after his breakout 2019 season which ended in a Pro Bowl, but Sutton tore his ACL early in the 2020 NFL Season.

In the following four seasons from 2021-2024, Sutton has caught 262 passes for 3,468 yards and 22 touchdowns. This averages out to be 69 receptions, 904 yards, and six touchdowns over a 17-game season. Those aren't WR1 numbers. Furthermore, Sutton's career catch rate is below 60%, sitting at 58.7%. This simply means Sutton is only catching 58.7% of his targets.

He turns 30 years old in October and does seem to come with some untimely drops from time to time. There really isn't any evidence out there that Courtland Sutton is a WR1 in this league. The Denver Broncos cannot operate this offseason with the idea that he is. What Denver need is someone who can be an elite 'Z' wide receiver.

An example of this type of player is Garrett Wilson, and I know he is probably not available for trade, but that is what the Broncos are missing. Someone like Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State in the 2025 NFL Draft would be able to fill that Z role and could very quickly turn into the WR1 that Denver is missing.

With additions at running back and tight end also likely coming in the offseason, the Broncos could still field a rock-solid group of playmakers, but them seemingly thinking that Sutton is a no. 1 WR in the NFL is just not good practice.

Hopefully, the braintrust of Sean Payton and George Paton don't flub anything up in the 2025 NFL Offseason.