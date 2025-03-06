The perfect tight end target for the Denver Broncos was just released

The Denver Broncos must get more production from their tight end room in the 2025 NFL Season, and a perfect short-term target for them was just cut. Sometimes in the NFL, roster moves happen that come as a bit of a shock, and that exact thing happened late on Thursday.

Here was the latest news out of Jacksonville:

The Jaguars have released TE Evan Engram, per a league source. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) March 6, 2025

The Denver Broncos have the perfect TE target to help Bo Nix

Yes, the Jaguars have now cut Evan Engram shortly after trading WR Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans. It is clear that the Jags are wanting to bring in a new era of players to kickstart the hiring of Liam Coen, but cutting Engram is definitely a bit of a shock.

Engram is 30 years old and has spent time with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. His NFL career began in 2017, and across his career, he has caught 496 passes for 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns. He's got five years with at least 500 receiving yards as well.

Evan Engram played in just nine games for the Jaguars in the 2024 NFL Season but did still manage to catch 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown, so he did average 5.2 receptions and nearly 41 yards per game.

That type of production is what the Denver Broncos are missing from their tight end room, and Engram does instantly become the best free agent tight end available. The team should still absolutely dip into the 2025 NFL Draft to try and find a more long-term solution at the position, but Denver also needs to understand that Bo Nix needs some help right now.

The team can balance both. All of a sudden, I could envision a Broncos tight end room in 2025 with Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and a rookie tight end from the stacked NFL Draft class. This sets the stage for immediate and future production. It was not super clear what Engrams availability was going to be this offseason, but now that he simply got cut, he can sign with a team immediately.

This would be a no-brainer move for the Denver Broncos to make. They have an encouraging QB on his rookie deal and must do whatever it takes to make life easier for him for the 2025 season and beyond. The Broncos might just be on the cusp of contention, so making smart roster moves like this are paramount.

The Denver Broncos must go get Evan Engram.