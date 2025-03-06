Could the Denver Broncos shock the NFL world and pull off one outrageous trade? Let's look at three that may actually make sense for them. If you asked me, I would say that it is probably not likely that the Denver Broncos fork over their top NFL Draft picks to acquire a player in a trade, but you never know.

The 2025 NFL Offseason begins shortly with the legal tampering period right before free agency. Denver is going to be bringing in some free agents to improve their roster, and player trades can still happen.

The Broncos are right on the cusp of being a contending team. If they add the right players this offseason, they could truly contend in 2025. Well, could they pull off one of these outrageous trades that actually make sense for the team?

3 outrageous trades for the Broncos in 2025 that actually make sense

1. Micah Parsons to the Denver Broncos

Let's start with the craziest one of them all. Micah Parsons might be the best pure pass rusher in the entire NFL and has had at least 12 sacks and 23 QB hits in each of the first four seasons of his career. He did put up those 12 sacks and 23 QB hits in just 13 games in the 2024 NFL Season.

Coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft, the same draft that Denver took Patrick Surtain II, Parsons is due for a massive extension that could make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Well, we have seen the Dallas Cowboys get a bit childish with their recent contract extensions.

If they truly have no interest in paying Parsons, let's say, $35 million per year, would they be interested in Nik Bonitto and the 20th overall pick? Bonitto is going to cost around $25 million per year, so there is a non-zero chance that Dallas would prefer that scenario.

2. Garrett Wilson to the Denver Broncos

There did seem to be some Garrett Wilson trade buzz recently, but as of now, the wide receiver is not available for a trade. Could that change? It absolutely could. The 20th overall pick would be decent value for Wilson, who has three 1,000-yard seasons in his first three years with the New York Jets despite having bottom-tier QB play.

He's a true "Z," which is the type of WR that the Denver Broncos are missing. They have their big-bodied "X" target in Courtland Sutton and their do-it-all gadget player in Marvin Mims Jr. Wilson may end up signing an extension approaching $30 million per year, but that's what elite players cost at certain positions in today's NFL.

The trade itself may seem a bit rich, but Garrett Wilson would totally revamp this passing attack fo the better.

3. Fred Warner to the Denver Broncos

How about this one? We have seen the San Francisco 49ers trade Deebo Samuel, and they will apparently listen to offers on WR Brandon Aiyuk as well. Who is to say they would not listen to offers on Fred Warner? Warner is a future Hall of Famer and has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL, period, since entering the league.

Warner would give the Broncos a much-needed boost at ILB and would solve their major need at the position. Denver could absolutely still bring Cody Barton back into the mix in 2025 alongside Warner. While this trade could make you roll your eyes, Fred Warner is simply one of the best players in the NFL and still has some good football left.