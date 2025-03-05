Denver Broncos top free agent signing dreams just went up in smoke

If the Denver Broncos' top dream in 2025 NFL free agency was to sign Philadelphia Eagles linebacker (and Defensive Player of the Year candidate) Zack Baun, then those dreams are officially up in smoke. Baun, a former Sean Payton draft pick with the New Orleans Saints, has reportedly been re-signed to a three-year deal worth $51 million in total money.

Breaking: Eagles are re-signing All-Pro LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed at signing and additional $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, per sources. The contract instantly makes Baun one of the highest-paid LBs in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/n7zkzIgwcD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2025

The Broncos may be missing out on Baun, but there are plenty of other free agent linebackers that could help this team. Still, the development of Baun under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is precisely why Broncos head coach Sean Payton wanted Fangio as his defensive coordinator when he was coming out of his year-long hiatus from coaching.

Fangio knows how to get the most out of his guys consistently.

Broncos won't be able to land Zack Baun in NFL Free Agency

When putting together dream free agency lists, many in Broncos Country have zeroed in on Baun as a top target. The rumor mill has the Broncos making a big-money move at linebacker, and Baun is seemingly one of the only guys who could realistically command this type of money. Considering he put together a DPOY-worthy campaign in 2024, it's no wonder the Eagles are compensating him accordingly.

But that type of deal might be a little rich for the Broncos with the idea of Baun changing schemes and cities again in 2025. It's probably for the best that he remained in Philadelphia.

There are other names at linebacker that could interest the Broncos such as Jamien Sherwood of the Jets and Dre Greenlaw of the 49ers, but as far as being the team's most expensive free agent acquisition? Something isn't adding up with those names.

Which leads us back to the most important thing to remember at this time of year: Believe nothing.

Whatever is getting out of the Broncos' headquarters is exactly what they want to get out. They aren't revealing their players of interest to anybody, nor are they revealing their free agency priorities to anybody. There are certainly people out there who are more plugged into the organization than others, but as far as what area of the pond Denver's biggest splashes are going to come from?

Nobody knows that for certain.

What we do know is that a significant chunk of the fan base just had its free agency bubble burst before free agency even begins. It will be fascinating to see where the Broncos pivot and how different their free agent strategy could be now that Baun is off the board.