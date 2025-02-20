Nothing would stop the Denver Broncos from going all-in this coming offseason. How would that look, though? At the moment, we truly have no idea how the Denver Broncos will approach the 2025 NFL Offseason. Sean Payton can say things to the media but believe the total opposite.

Why would Payton show his cards? Why would he tell Kay Adams that the team's need for a veteran wide receiver is correct? Apparently during the 2021 NFL Draft, Patrick Surtain II had no indication that the Denver Broncos were interested in him.

And during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, Sean Payton spilled the beans that the Broncos actually went out of their way to manufacture interest in JJ McCarthy. But the entire time, the team had their eyes on Bo Nix.

It would not shock me to see the Broncos do something crazily unexpected this offseason. Let's crack open what could be an all-in offseason for the team.

What would it look like if the Broncos truly went all-in this offseason?

Free Agency Signings: Nick Bolton, Milton Williams, Jevon Holland

I am going to kick off the free agency period with three signings that rival what the team did back in 2014 when they signed TJ Ward, DeMarcus Ware, and Aqib Talib. The Broncos, in this hypothetical all-in scenario, sign linebacker Nick Bolton, defensive tackle Milton Williams, and safety Jevon Holland.

Holland reunites with Brandon Jones in the secondary. Milton Williams takes the spot vacated by DJ Jones, who is a free agent in 2025, and Nick Bolton brings that high-end production at the ILB spot that Denver has been missing for years.

Remember, this is an all-in type of activity here. It's not like teams haven't done something like this before. It also make be best practice to 'buy' a defense in the NFL and further angle toward drafting and developing on offense.

Trade: Garrett Wilson

At the moment, there isn't any indication that Garrett Wilson could be available in a trade, but what if that changes? Are we considering the possibility that the New York Jets would trade Wilson for the right price? If so, the Denver Broncos should be all over it.

The new GM of the New York Jets is Darren Mougey, who was with the Denver Broncos for a long while in their front office. George Paton has a close relationship with Mougey and has a direct line to make a deal happen. Right now, there has to be a non-zero chance that this trade could happen.

NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty

And to cap everything off, the Broncos then find a way to draft Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty may end up being one of those generational players at the running back position. He is the clear-cut best RB in a historically deep RB class.

Many mocks have Ashton Jeanty going before the 20th overall pick, which is the Broncos first-round pick, but you just never know what could happen. We do know that the Broncos did have strong interest in Josh Jacobs last offseason and made an attempt to sign him.

That would have likely cost the team a $50 million free agency contract, so this team would absolutely take a first-round running back in my opinion.

With all of these moves, would this be a truly all-in offseason for Denver?