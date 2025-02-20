AFC tight end named a 'dream scenario' for the Broncos in 2025 offseason

The Denver Broncos have to get more explosive in the passing game in 2025. Would this AFC tight end help them get there? The team is in better shape on defense, simply because they have more consistent players on that side of the ball. The Broncos should be in the market for multiple upgrades on offense.

All of the playmaking positions could see upgrades. The team's most urgent need on offense is probably tight end and running back. There is a path forward where Denver makes a free agency and 2025 NFL Draft addition at both positions.

Well, Bleacher Report named Jaguars tight end Evan Engram as a 'dream scenario' for the Broncos via trade in the 2025 NFL Offseason:

"The Denver Broncos face a pivotal offseason after last year's surprise postseason run. They are sitting on just under $35 million in cap space, but extensions for players such as wide receiver Courtland Sutton could eat up a chunk of that.



The Broncos also need to add complementary options in the passing game, especially at tight end.



Meanwhile, the Jaguars are entering a new era under head coach Liam Coen. And with veteran TE Evan Engram entering the last year of his contract, the 30-year-old could be on his way out of Duval County.



It's a major upgrade at arguably the weakest position on Denver's roster, and Engram would likely be available for a Day 3 pick given last year's injury-marred campaign." Gary Davenport

Engram managed to play in nine games in 2024, but in nine games, he still had 47 receptions for 365 yards. Across his career which began back in 2017, Engram has caught 496 passes for 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He averaged 775 yards over a 17-game season. The nine games he appeared in during the 2024 NFL Season still came out to him producing 5.2 receptions per game and 40.6 yards per game.

The Broncos tight end situation is truly dire. In 2024, Adam Trautman led the tight end room with 188 yards. Yes, 188 yards. The team should pursue a trade like this. Engram probably could be had for a late-round pick, and with him being in the last year of his contract, Denver could also extend him for another season.

A potential trade for Evan Engram would absolutely not take the Denver Broncos out of taking a tight end in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Adding Engram and a rookie to the room along with Adam Trautman does give them present success and the possbility of long-term success as well.

I would anticipate that the team is going to pursue an immediate upgrade at this position in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Denver is among the worst teams at this position in the NFL.