The Denver Broncos may need a new backup QB for the 2025 NFL Season. Which players make the most sense to operate in this role? Both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are free agents in 2025, so Denver may need a new QB2.

It would be in their best interest to pursue a high-end backup QB for obvious reasons. You just never know what can happen in the NFL, so having a reliable backup who can start in a pinch is what great teams do. There is a decent QB market out there for the Denver Broncos to take a look at.

And there could be some logical fits for the QB2 job in Denver.

Best quarterbacks the Broncos can sign to backup Bo Nix in 2025 season

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston started seven games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and went 5-2 as a starter. Winston threw for 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions for a 102.8 passer rating. It was the most productive stretch of football he's ever had, and it game in Sean Payton's system.

Winston is a solid backup QB and decent spot-starter here and there. He's also one of the more beloved players in the NFL and is probably a locker room favorite. Payton could elect to keep bringing in more former Saints players and coaches. Jameis Winston's QB2 role with the Broncos could be clear.

He's also very much capable of starting in a pinch if Bo Nix were to miss a game for whatever reason.

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones actually finished the year with the Minnesota Vikings after being cut by the New York Giants. Jones was an NFL Draft bust and is not a starting QB in the NFL, but he does have a ton of upside as a spot-starter and backup QB in this league.

My guess is that the Vikings keep him to backup JJ McCarthy in 2025, but what if Daniel Jones is able to test the market? He actually would reunite with Davis Webb, who was in the Giants QB room in 2022. That also happened to be the best year of Daniel Jones career.

There is surely a relationship there between Webb and Jones. Denver could find a high-end backup for a low price if they were able to sign Daniel Jones.

Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos traded for Zach Wilson last offseason. He was the QB3 all year. Wilson may have an offer on the table this offseason that the Denver Broncos aren't willing to match. He could have a chance to compete for a starting job and may want to make that jump after a year with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Wilson would obviously not be competing for a starting job here in Denver, but if he was OK with being the clear-cut backup, Denver should strive to retain him if the price is right. I do believe Zach Wilson is probably the most ideal backup QB for this team, but it doesn't always work out like that.