What uniforms are the Broncos wearing in the playoffs vs. the Bills?

If the Denver Broncos are going to make any noise in the NFL Playoffs this year, they are going to have to be road warriors. The Broncos are the 7th seed in the AFC and one of the biggest underdogs of Wild Card Weekend with the Bills favored by a solid 8.5 points.

There's been plenty of talk about this matchup in terms of the football aspect of things, but how about in terms of the fashion?

For those who care to know, the Denver Broncos will be wearing their white jersey tops against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, and according to Broncos fashion insider Mario Vetanze (who doesn't miss), they will be rocking orange pants and orange socks along with them.

#BroncosCountry we did it



The Broncos will be wearing white tops with orange pants and orange socks tomorrow

We've seen the Broncos wear a wide variety of combinations of their uniform all season long, but it feels like it's been a while since the team wore orange pants. They wore them against the Baltimore Ravens in the team's blowout loss earlier this season, but hopefully they will have a much better result this time around.

Prior to 2024, the Broncos hadn't worn white tops with orange pants since 1979. The team has paid homage this season to the 1977 version of the uniforms which are the throwbacks the fan base (and players, frankly) love so much.

But the combination of uniforms has been refreshing and very fun. The Broncos wore all-blue alternates for a Monday night game against the Browns. We've seen white tops with white pants, white tops with blue pants, white tops with orange pants, and orange tops with every alternative as well.

The new uniforms are still a work in progress as far as winning everyone over but aestheticaly speaking, they are objectively good and the color combinations look good in almost every iteration so far.

And for the Broncos, it's not exactly about what they're wearing out there but the memories they now make in these uniforms. This is a chance to do something special in a brand-new uniform just like the team back in 1997 did. When the Broncos last made a major uniform overhaul, they entered the postseason as a Wild Card team and ended up winning the Super Bowl.

I'm not saying, I'm just saying...

The white tops with the orange pants and orange socks is definitely a new combination for this season regardless of the team having worn orange pants previously. It's going to be a debut in the playoffs for this look and both the Broncos and the Bills will absolutely pop with the snowy Buffalo setting.