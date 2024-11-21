NFL analyst thinks Denver Broncos are dark horse Super Bowl contenders
The Denver Broncos could be in line to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, but could this team actually go beyond that? When I saw this pop up on social media, I was glad that the Broncos were getting some recognition, but most definitely could not get on board with the take. NFL analyst Sam Monson rolled out his top-5 Super Bowl contenders, and also had a "dark horse" contender as well.
And you won't guess who he had as the dark horse:
The Denver Broncos...?
Listen, Sam does great work, and the Broncos are likely to make the playoffs this year, but being a dark horse Super Bowl contender is a step too far in my opinion. Now yes, Denver does have parts of the formula for contending teams.
They have the coach, offensive line play, pass rush, and a stout defense. Every single Super Bowl champion in recent years must have all of this. The most valuable positions to an NFL team have to be top-notch in order to win a Super Bowl, and it's no surprise that a team like the San Francisco 49ers have always made deep playoff runs and Super Bowls in recent years.
San Fran always had a fierce pass rush, a great defense, very good OL play, and elite coaching. Their QB position seemed to be their downfall in the big game, but anyway...
The Broncos are truly only missing the QB position. Bo Nix looks pretty darn good through the first 11 games of his NFL career, but he still has a ways to go before we can comfortably say he is a franchise passer, and he'd have even further to go before we could view him as a top-10 QB who could lead the team to a Super Bowl.
If I had to guess, my thinking is that Monson argument would center around the Broncos top defense and the recent growth of Bo Nix that could carry over into the playoffs. Perhaps if the stars align the right way, Denver could get an ideal Wild Card matchup and perhaps steal a win.
If anything, the team's potential Super Bowl window could open as early as next season. I mean, if you consider that the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in Pat Mahomes' second year as a starter in the NFL, and the Cincinnati Bengals also made it to the Super Bowl in Joe Burrow's second year as a starter, it isn't impossible.
The Philadelphia Eagles were in the Super Bowl in Jalen Hurts' third year as a starter, and the San Francisco 49ers were in the big game in 2023, Brock Purdy's second year starting. If Denver's window does open in 2025, it is not unthinkable that Denver could make the Super Bowl.
But man, while I personally appreciate seeing someone like Sam Monson give the Broncos some recognition, dubbing them as a Super Bowl dark horse is too far for me at the moment.