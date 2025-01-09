The Denver Broncos are playing in Buffalo for the second year in a row, and these three players need to thrive versus the Bills. For those who were lower on Denver headed into 2024, you surely thought the team wouldn't come close to making the postseason. Well, it seems like the Broncos thrived in being the underdogs.

They had the 'over' on their projected 5.5 wins after beating the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 6-5. The Broncos finished the year going 10-7 and earning the final spot in the AFC playoffs. Now yes, Denver isn't going to win the Super Bowl this year, but they can most definitely put up a huge fight against the Buffalo Bills.

If the Broncos want to win this game, they will need these three players to thrive.

3 Denver Broncos who need to thrive in Wild Card game versus Buffalo Bills

Bo Nix, QB

I mean, this is obvious, right? Bo Nix has to thrive. Since the beginning of Week 3, Nix has thrown 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. In those first two weeks, Nix threw 0 touchdowns and two interceptions against the Seahawks and Steelers.

He has been very efficient with the football - he's been sacked just 24 times and has zero fumbles.

Zero!

Nix is already playing a highly-efficient style of football and has come through when the team has needed him to. While Denver is playing with house money here in 2024, that doesn't mean they can't win this game. Nix has completed a higher percentage of his passes in 2024 and has thrown more touchdown passes in 2024 than Josh Allen has.

Bo Nix being efficient in the Wild Card Round would make this game very interesting.

Someone along the defensive line

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offensive line have been playing out of their minds this year. They have allowed 14 sacks, which is the least in the NFL and eight fewer than the next team, the Green Bay Packers. It's flat-out insane just how little Josh Allen has been sacked this year, but the Denver Broncos lead the NFL in sacks.

Someone along the defensive line has to step up and put and end to that madness. If the Broncos want to win this game, the best part of their entire operation, the pass rush, has to step up, period.

Whether it's Zach Allen, Jonathon Cooper, or multiple players, the DL has to get home a few times on Sunday.

The secondary

The Buffalo Bills love the big play through the air. They rank sixth in the NFL with 56 plays of 20 yards or more and are tied for third in the league in plays of at least 40 yards or more. The interesting thing with Buffalo is that they do not have any high-end receivers or weapons, but they do have a brainiac offensive coordinator in Joe Brady who has continually been able to scheme guys open.

Buffalo isn't the best offense when facing man coverage, so they probably will try and steal some yards here and there. The entire secondary needs to be on high alert, as Josh Allen's arm is the best in the NFL, and he has never been afraid to take deep shots down the field. If the Broncos can contain Buffalo's explosive passing game, they will be in good shape.