This Denver Broncos mock draft has team slamming away at offensive needs

The Denver Broncos have huge needs on the offensive side of the ball, and this mock draft gives them just that. It is no secret where the Broncos need to improve for 2025. They are truly playing with house money on offense, as the team truly lacks a WR1, RB1, and TE1.

It's not a stretch to say that the Broncos have the weakest skill position group in the NFL playoffs. That is both saddening and amazing to think of just how good this offense can be with better players.

And that's really it - this team needs better players on offense, and it's not rocket science. Tankathon has a 2025 NFL Mock Draft of their own. Let's see who they picked for the Broncos.

Tankathon's 2025 NFL Mock Draft - Denver Broncos

20th Overall - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Their first pick for the Denver Broncos might be the best tight end in a very deep TE class in the NFL Draft. Colston Loveland is a Michigan Wolverine, so you have to assume that former Michigan head coach and current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has his eyes on him.

Loveland would give the team a legitimate TE threat and would add a much-needed weapon at the position. Adam Trautman actually had a very strong year for the Broncos, but he's not a viable receiver and not someone the team should keep trotting out there as the TE1.

51st Overall - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

The team hits on a WR in Isaiah Bond in the second round of this NFL mock draft. The late-season emergence of Marvin Mims Jr is something to keep an eye on for 2025 and beyond, but the need for another WR is obvious. The team figures to have guys like Courtland Sutton, Mims, and Devaughn Vele as their top targets, but Bond could slide into the mix.

Here is a scouting report for Bond.

Denver would benefit from adding a player like Isaiah Bond.

87th Overall - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

The Denver Broncos do not have a RB1 on the roster. Javonte Williams is also a free agent at the end of the season, and I have a hard time believing that he will be back. Nicholas Singleton is one of the better backs in a talented RB class of this 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft being deep at both TE and RB is flat-out amazing for the Broncos. Singleton rushed for 1,015 yards on 6.5 yards per carry in 2024 for Penn State. He's 6'0" and about 225 pounds, so the size is desirable as well.

A nice bonus would be if Audric Estime took a year-two leap, as it could give Denver the potential of having two RB1s on their roster in 2025. Jaleel McLaughlin also has a notable role in this offense, and to me, it just comes down to finding an appreciable upgrade over Javonte Williams.