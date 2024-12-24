Broncos could solidify offense with obvious 2025 trade target

How do the Denver Broncos become a viable threat in the AFC for the 2025 season? Well, we've already seen one of the youngest teams in the NFL become a playoff contender basically overnight, but adding an elite playmaker (and a couple of other playmakers besides) will put this roster over the top.

The Broncos don't necessarily have the luxury of an over-abundance of 2025 NFL Draft picks in the chamber, but they do have a general manager and head coach who both clearly have a great eye for talent and a willingness to make bold trades when the time arises.

Not all trades are going to work out, but with the Broncos likely picking in the middle or back half of each round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they are in prime real estate to trade picks for players this coming offseason, especially when we're talking about maybe the higher-profile players who could be available.

And there's one particular player whose name has already started to pop up as a potential offseason trade candidate who would be absolutely perfect for the Denver Broncos: New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Broncos would be ideal landing spot if Garrett Wilson asks for a trade in 2025

Wilson recently made some comments about his involvement (or lack thereof) in the Jets' offense which sort of added fuel to this trade rumor flame. As they say, where there's smoke, there's likely fire.

Rich Cimini of ESPN has also reported that those close to Wilson believe there's a chance he will ask for a trade this offseason. It's not a foregone conclusion and some of this is speculation, but it's probably educated speculation, at the very least. The reality is that the 2022 first-round pick has been forsaken by Aaron Rodgers and the Jets this year after the arrival of Davante Adams, and there was even some thought given to the idea during the season that the Jets could swing Wilson to another team after acquiring Adams.

If the Jets decide to move forward with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in 2025, then Wilson could be the odd man out. Not necessarily because the new regime won't want to keep him, but because his value won't be getting maximized in New York where Rodgers has a clear affinity for Adams.

Looking at Wilson's numbers on the surface, you might think the gripes about usage are a bit overblown. He's on pace for his third-straight 1,000-yard season and has a career-high six touchdown catches this year along with over 140 targets in three straight seasons. If he's not happy with the Jets right now, there's definitely something deeper going on but his involvement has also not exactly been the same with Adams in the fold.

Wilson has been deliberately ignored at times out there including this past weekend as Aaron Rodgers seemingly tried to force-feed his 500th career touchdown pass to Adams when Wilson was wide open in the red zone.

Regardless of how justified the friction is (or not), if Wilson is available this offseason, he'd be the ideal trade target for the Denver Broncos, regardless of whether it would cost a first or second-round pick (or whatever). The 2025 NFL Draft class is not considered to be loaded with blue-chip prospects and Wilson is better than any player the Broncos could get with whatever their first-round pick or second-round pick is.

And he would fill arguably the team's biggest need right now, which is a go-to weapon offensively. We have talked a lot this year about the Broncos lacking a "joker" option in the offense (a playmaker at TE or RB in the passing game) but they also lack a true go-to threat at wide receiver.

Wilson is the type of player that you can target 10-15 times per week and know that he's going to produce for you. The Broncos don't get that from anyone else at the moment.

If at all possible, snagging Wilson from the Jets would give the Broncos an ideal offseason in 2025, almost regardless of whatever else happens.