Denver Broncos updated 2025 NFL Draft picks after the trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline officially passed on Tuesday, November 5th, at 4:00 p.m. ET. This deadline prevents teams from making trades until the new league year begins in March 2025. The Denver Broncos made one move ahead of the deadline, trading former third-round pick edge rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2025 NFL Draft sixth-round pick.
After Browning was injured earlier this season, Nik Bonitto stepped up and has been one of the best defensive players for the Broncos. Additionally, rookies Jonah Elliss and former UFL standout Dondrea Tillman outperformed Browning in the first half of the season, and his recent injury history justified the move.
The Broncos signed Jonathon Cooper to a four-year, $60 million contract extension. After the 2024-25 season, both Browning and Cooper became free agents, and Denver had to decide to keep one. Cooper was the obvious choice. Browning had no sacks and quarterback hits with the Broncos this season. Additionally, Drew Sanders is coming back from injury soon. A fresh start for Browning and extra draft capital for Denver made the trade a logical decision.
Let's look at Denver's updated 2025 NFL Draft picks following Tuesday's trade deadline. For the first time since 2021, the Broncos will have their own pick in the second round (traded up in 2023 to get Marvin Mims). Right now they have seven total picks, and that cannot change until the offseason.
As we all know, until the season is over, no draft order will be determined, so here are the 2025 Denver Broncos draft picks per round.
- Round 1 - own pick
- Round 2 - own pick
- Round 3 - own pick
- Round 4 - own pick
- Round 6 - own pick
- Round 6 - Albert Okwuegbunam trade
- Round 6 - Baron Browning trade
Denver traded two of their picks last year. The Miami Dolphins acquired the fifth-round pick in the Bradley Chubb trade, while the Philadelphia Eagles received the seventh-rounder in the Albert Okwuegbunam trade. The 2025 NFL Draft will be around Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24-26.
With multiple picks in round six, Denver will have the flexibility to move up in the Draft or to use that capital to trade for a specific veteran like they did this year with John Franklin-Myers.