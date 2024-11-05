Lastest Broncos move proves that George Paton nailed it with the 2021 Draft
It was a busy Monday for the Denver Broncos, especially regarding two of their 2021 NFL Draft class members. They traded their former third-round pick, edge rusher Baron Browning, to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2025 6th-round pick. After announcing the Browning trade, Denver made a big move: they signed former seventh-round pick edge rusherJonathon Cooper to a four-year, $60 million extension with $33.1 million guaranteed, an extension done before Denver's Week 9 matchup against the Ravens, but was revealed a day after the game.
Browning and Cooper were set to become free agents after the final game of this season. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, set for Tuesday, November 5 at 4:00 PM ET, Denver found a solution for both cases, instead of waiting for free agency. One is gone, the other got paid.
Jonathon Cooper extension is latest proof the Broncos nailed the 2021 NFL Draft
This article will praise Denver's general manager, George Paton, and his scouting team, as edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, who has 5.5 sacks in 9 games this season, becomes the third player from the 2021 draft class (Paton's first Draft) to earn a contract extension.
Denver has had good draft classes, but the 2021 group was on another level. Before looking at why, let's recap this class.
- Round 1: CB Patrick Surtain II
- Round 2: RB Javonte Williams
- Round 3: IOL Quinn Meinerz
- Round 3: EDGE Baron Browning
- Round 5: S Caden Sterns
- Round 5: DB Jamar Johnson
- Round 6: WR Seth Williams
- Round 7: DB Kary Vincent Jr.
- Round 7: EDGE Jonathon Cooper
- Round 7: EDGE Marquiss Spencer
Of the 10 players selected by Denver in the 2021 NFL Draft, five were starters for the Broncos in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks (Surtain, Williams, Meinerz, Browning, and Cooper). Despite the Browning trade, four of his draft classmates remain starters. Incredibly, three of them have already secured contract extensions. The Broncos extended Meinerz and Surtain ahead of the 2024-25 season and extended Cooper during his final rookie contract year.
What is even crazier regarding these three contract extensions to members from the 2021 NFL Draft class is the following ...
All three (Meinerz, Surtain, and Cooper) got four-year extensions worth at least $60 million. Once again, it is important to remember that this was George Paton's first draft class as the Broncos' general manager. Pat is already an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, and the other two guys can be at least Pro Bowlers in 2024 if they continue to play at a high level.
Cooper got his bag and is now secured for the next four seasons, while Browning got a fresh start to help Arizona potentially win the competitive NFC West division. Now we will see if the Broncos make more moves ahead of the trade deadline.