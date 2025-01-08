Former Broncos player hints at a potentially shocking reunion in 2025

Is it possible that we could see a reunion between the Denver Broncos and safety Justin Simmons in the 2025 offseason? It feels extremely unlikely, but you never know.

The Broncos made the tough decision to cut and move on from Justin Simmons in the 2024 offseason when they were racking up dead money and making necessary roster cuts in order to get the team in as favorable of a salary cap situation as they possibly could. It was widely assumed that upon cutting Simmons, the veteran safety would be scooped up by some NFL team quickly, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

Simmons shockingly sat around in free agency for the majority of the offseason before signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, whose neglect of the defense in the 2024 offseason led to a bit of a scramble to add pieces just before the start of the year.

In his first and likely lone season with the Falcons, Simmons racked up 62 total tackles, 7 passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions in 16 games. He extended his streak of at least two interceptions every year in the NFL to nine seasons, a remarkable accomplishment. Simmons also posted a QB rating in his coverage of 81.9, the best number he's posted over the last three seasons.

The Broncos have been rolling with the combination of PJ Locke and Brandon Jones at the safety position with the occasional appearance by Devon Key on the back end. The depth at the safety spot doesn't look great on paper but is the situation with Simmons a "that ship has sailed" kind of deal?

Oddly enough, it may end up being more on the Broncos' side of things where that ship has sailed as opposed to on Simmons's side of things. Former Denver Broncos safety Su'a Cravens, who has remained close friends with Simmons since their time together as teammates in Denver, is reporting that the door may not be closed on a Simmons return to Denver in 2025...

Justin Simmons may be open to returning to Broncos in 2025

Been speaking to J the last few weeks… Broncos Country, wouldn’t yal love to see Justin finish his career in Orange & Blue?! 🫣👀 I know that door ain’t closed if Sean wanted to make that call next season … I’m just sayin 🤷🏽‍♂️ #BroncosCountry https://t.co/iiv9gk8QVT — Su’a Cravens (@Channel2Suu) January 7, 2025

It's got to be one of the saddest facts in recent Broncos history, but the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 the year before Justin Simmons was drafted and they ended a nine-year playoff drought the year he was cut. Arguably the worst era in Denver Broncos history was endured entirely by Simmons, who still has yet to taste the postseason as a near-decade-long veteran of the game.

It's a brutal business sometimes, but should the Broncos come calling in the 2025 offseason?

It would be an interesting conversation. Denver has both Jones and Locke back under contract next season and there's no reason to believe either of their starting jobs should be in jeopardy, especially in the case of Jones. Plus, the fact that the Broncos have really been going after a youth movement is perhaps indicative that this team would prefer additional safety help that could also play special teams consistently.

But if the opportunity presents itself for the right price, I think you would have to consider this. Simmons is obviously still capable of helping a defense and he hasn't moved his family out of Denver. Logistically, it would even make sense for him to take a discount to come back to Denver.

The issues would center around playing time and what Simmons's role would look like. Perhaps that's why Cravens reports it would be up to a discussion between Simmons and Payton. And for those wondering about the legitimacy of Cravens's report here, he was the first to correctly report Simmons signing with the Falcons when that news went down.

Although reunions don't always make sense, you can't help but root for this possibility if the price is right. Simmons could finish out his career in Denver and hopefully be part of the playoffs for the first time.