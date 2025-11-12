Way too early dream free agency haul for the Denver Broncos next offseason

The Denver Broncos are 8-2 and are in a position to make a playoff run this year. It's clear that the Broncos are on the right track to greatness, as they have gone from eight wins in 2023, to 10 in 2024, and now perhaps to 12 or more here in 2025.

Sure, it's not been perfect, but every single NFL team has flaws, and what the Broncos have struggled with this year is correctable. Furthermore, Russell Wilson's contract is totally off the books following 2025, so the Broncos can finally put that behind them, and they should have a good bit of money to spend.

There really isn't any other choice here - the Broncos will most definitely be aggressive next offseason; it does not do them any good to not be, so a free agency haul they bring in could truly be special. Let's crack open a dream FA haul for the Broncos in 2026.Bree

Early free agency haul for the Broncos in 2026 kicks open another Super Bowl window

Breece Hall, RB

Breece Hall doesn't turn 25 years old until this upcoming May, so he's still a very young player. Hall's name was in trade rumors for months it felt like, but he ultimately did not get dealt by the New York Jets.

There is reason to believe that Hall is not going to re-sign with the team in the offseason, as New York has to undergo a total rebuild. In 49 career games, Hall has 2,997 rushing yards and 16 rushing scores. He's also added 174 receptions and 1,512 yards.

All in all, Hall is a very good, dual-threat running back who has produced at a high level despite being on the Jets. He averages 4.6 yards per carry and also averages 1,564 scrimmage yards over a 17-game season.

Simply put, Hall is the type of running back that the Denver Broncos need. Sure, RJ Harvey is in the picture, but there's reason to believe that Denver could rework this room again, especially if JK Dobbins isn't in the picture next year.

Quay Walker, LB

Quay Walker is a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers. He was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has amassed 16 passes defended, eight sacks, and 418 total tackles over his career. He's a young, explosive player at a position of need for Denver. Alex Singleton is slated to hit the open market next offseason, as is Justin Strnad.

Denver has to get younger at linebacker and also invest in this position in the NFL Draft. I would not be shocked to see a notable free agent signing here, though, as in today's NFL, it's more important to draft and develop on offense than on defense.

And the Broncos defense is an example - all of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Alex Singleton, Dre Greenlaw, Brandon Jones, and Talanoa Hufanga were drafted by other teams and either signed here or were traded for.

Rashid Shaheed, WR

It felt like the Denver Broncos were rumored to acquire Rashid Shaheed at one point, but he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks at the deadline. A true field-stretcher, Shaheed averaged over 17 yards per reception in the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

He's caight 12 touchdown passes thus far and averages 814 yards per 17-game season. If Denver wants to add a floor-raiser at wide receiver for a modest price, Shaheed would be a solid fit.

Cade Otton, TE

Cade Otton is a complete tight end - he can block and catch passes, and he's someone who could make the Denver Broncos a lot better. Sure, Evan Engram might still be in the picture in 2026, but Otton is an in-line tight end who can do a bit of everything.

Otton has caught 183 of his 267 career targets for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 600 yards and four scores in just 14 games in 2024. He's on pace to finish with a career-high 666 yards in 2025. Signing Otton would give Denver a semi-long-term option at the position and could even allow Evan Engram to sig