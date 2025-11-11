3 most underrated Broncos through first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL Season

The Broncos have so many talented players on the team that a few are bound to fly under the radar a bit, and that's the case here in 2025. Sitting at 8-2, the Broncos are simply better and more talented than most teams in the league.

When we get this late into a season, teams are what their record says, so let's not overthink this; Denver is a great team and are good enough to win the AFC West and make a playoff run this year. They have, for the most part, also stayed healthy this year.

Furthermore, they've seen a ton of notable contributors make plays this year, and it made me wonder who the most underrated players are on the team through the first 10 weeks. We took a stab at that here.

Which Broncos' players have been underrated thus far?

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones is an awesome player. Last year, his first with the Broncos, Jones actually had a career year. He had three interceptions, 10 passes defended, and 115 total tackles. He's on pace for another great year as well. Thus far, Jones has one pick, six passes defended, 61 total tackles, and two QB hits.

Jones is now playing next to Talanoa Hufanga, a more household name at the safety position and someone who is playing sensational football this year. In fact, Hufanga already has eight passes defended, one forced fumble, two sacks, 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

Hufanga is a better player overall and has made more plays this year than Jones. He's also a former All-Pro, but just like someone else on this list, a lot of what Jones is able to do on the backend of the sense opens up chances for Hufanga to make plays.

Brandon Jones is, arguably, a top-10 safety in the NFL, and it's been that way since his breakout 2024 season.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

It feels like John Franklin-Myers has been underrated for most of his career, and it's continued in 2025 with the Broncos. The main thing that almost sweeps JFM out of the conversations sometimes is just how insane the pass rush is, as Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and Jonathon Cooper typically dominate the headlines.

However, much of what Denver is able to do up front is because of Franklin-Myers, who is in his second year with Denver. He's got 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven QB hits thus far. Again on pace for another productive season, JFM has been an insanely consistent, high-floor player for multiple teams, including Denver.

It would not be a bad idea to extend him through the 2026 NFL Season, at least.

Mike McGlinchey, RT

Mike McGlinchey has been steady for the Denver Broncos during his tenure, which began in 2023. The offensive line has definitely maintained its high level of play this year, but it's been brutalized by injuries to the left guard spot. Not only that, but the high-end play of left tackle Garett Bolles has been one of the more prominent storylines for the offense.

Enter, Mike McGlinchey. We've hardly called his name this year, and that's an awesome thing. One of the better right tackles in the league, McGlinchey has a 68.4 PFF grade, which ranks 31st among 76 qualified tackles. PFF also indicates he's allowed zero sacks, and, according to ESPN, McGlinchey ranks seventh among all tackles in pass block win rate.

The veteran has started all 10 games this year and is simply a good player and a huge asset for the Broncos.