3 Denver Broncos' players whose time with the team is ending fast

On paper, the Denver Broncos are absolutely one of the best teams in the NFL, and it's now reflected in their stellar 8-2 record, but this only means that the work gets harder for the front office. What is nice about Denver is that they have a great mix of players through the NFL Draft, free agency, and even via trade like John Franklin-Myers.

The team still has, potentially more than seven games left of the 2025 NFL Season, so while it might be too early to think about this, there will be some notable players that won't be with the team after the season.

These three, at least, are seeing their time with the Denver Broncos run out.

These Denver Broncos players are not going to be with the team much longer

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton's story in 2025 has been well-known at this point. He's not been good for the team this year and continually gets exposed in coverage, but with Dre Greenlaw back in the picture, some of Singleton has flown under the radar.

However, he's a free agent in 2026, and there is truly no good reason to bring him back. Denver has to get younger at linebacker and begin investing some draft capital into the position. The Broncos' front office hasn't really invested a ton into this room in recent years, but keeping Greenlaw and Justin Strnad around into 2026 would be a wise idea to begin with.

Alex Singleton, in my opinion, simply has no future with the Broncos beyond this year.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

Jaleel McLaughlin has largely been a non-factor for the Denver Broncos this season. Tyler Badie has been the primary RB3 for this team, but we have seen JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey headline the RB rotation this year. If you ask me, Denver needs to move on from both Badie and McLaughlin at the end of the season and simply not bring them back into the mix.

Drafting another running back or even signing a veteran to raise the floor of the room and make it slightly better would be a wise idea. McLaughlin was a nice contributor in 2023 and 2024, but there is a reason why he's hardly been on the field this year.

Luke Wattenberg, C

Luke Wattenberg can be a functional starter at center, but he's nothing special and is also a free agent in 2026. I find it hard to imagine that the Broncos would offer Wattenberg any sort of contract extension. Denver needs to turn to the NFL Draft to find a long-term fixture at center, and with the team already having four big-time contracts along the OL, finding a rookie deal at this position makes a lot of sense.

Wattenberg would not cost much to retain, but Denver needs more from the center spot going forward.