The script has flipped for the Broncos and Chiefs in this key area for 2025

The Broncos have won seven games in a row, and this winning streak is not going to last forever. Ideally, Denver can at least make it eight in a row and improve to 9-2 with a win in Week 11. The Kansas City Chiefs come to town, and Denver has actually beaten KC twice in a row at home.

Sure, the Week 18 game last year might not 'count' in your eyes, but they won the game, and each win looks the same in the record. Anyway, Denver is coming off a mini-bye, as they played on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, and the Chiefs are coming off their actual bye.

Both teams will be well-rested, and the Chiefs are always a threatening team, but when you dig a bit deeper, both teams have done a total 180 in this key area, and it could decide the game in the Denver Broncos' favor.

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs have done a 180 in one-score games this year

In the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos were just 1-6 in one-score games, with the lone win coming over the New York Jets all the way back in Week 4. That was also the game where Bo Nix threw his first career touchdown pass.

In the 2024 season for the Chiefs, they went 11-0 in one-score games in the regular season. The one thing that stuck out about the 2024 Chiefs is that this team was not blowing out opponents like they normally do. They were scraping by with slim margins, and it caught up to them for the first time in last year's Super Bowl.

Fast-forward to 2025, and these one-score games look a lot different for both squads. The Denver Broncos are already 6-2 in one-score games, having won five one-score games in a row. Well, the Chiefs look a lot different - they are now 0-4 in one-score games and just have not been able to close out games like they did in 2024 and in previous seasons.

This does not guarantee the result one way or another, but it's a clear point of progression for the Denver Broncos and a clear point of regression for the Kansas City Chiefs. If the two teams play each other closely in Week 11, Denver being better in one-score games and playing at home should end up giving them the edge.