This one stat could derail the Broncos' chances in Week 11 against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs this week in what might be the biggest game of the season in the NFL so far. At 8-2, the Broncos are one of the true surprises of the season, riding a seven-game winning streak to the top of the AFC West. On the other side, the Chiefs are still trying to find a firm footing ahead of the playoffs in just over two months.

The Chiefs are coming off a bye week, which should help them get healthier. By the end of their matchup with the Bills, they were down both of their starting tackles, with Jawaan Taylor injured and rookie Josh Simmons missing time with a family situation. After their strugglesome loss to the Bills, the Chiefs will take all the time off they can get.

The Broncos would have rather faced the Chiefs iteration that left the field in Buffalo just over a week ago. Instead, they'll get a healthier, rested, more focused Chiefs team. Also working in the Chiefs' favor is Andy Reid's historically good record coming off a bye week. If history is any guide, expect it to favor Kansas City on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Andy Reid is a historic 22-4 in the regular season coming off a bye week

The Broncos catch the Chiefs coming off their bye week, which is the worst time to see an Andy Reid team. Reid is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but this stat shows he might be the greatest of all time coming off a bye week. After the week off, Reid-led teams are 22-4 all-time, including a 9-3 mark in his time in Kansas City.

Denver has had more success against the Chiefs in recent years, specifically in the Sean Payton era. The Broncos have split the series with Kansas City the past three seasons and were a blocked field goal away from a season sweep just last year. If the Broncos can pick up a win over Kansas City in Week 11, it might be enough to put the Chiefs' run atop the division to rest.

Still, the Broncos are going to have their hands full on Sunday afternoon. Facing a healthier Chiefs team off the bye isn't a fun proposition, but the Broncos are going to need to win games like this if they want to become a true contender in the AFC. This week could prove to be the ultimate test for the 2025 Broncos, and it will go a long way in deciding who wins the AFC West this season.