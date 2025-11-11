Sean Payton just made an excellent point about Bo Nix’s recent struggles

Denver has a Super Bowl-caliber defense, which is awesome, but the offense has been stuck in the mud at bit, and it makes you wonder just how good this unit can be, as Denver is 8-2 despite the recent offensive mess.

Well, after their TNF game in Week 10, the criticism of Bo Nix and the offense only got louder, and there are honestly multiple issues with this unit. Nix has not been great this year, but he's not the only one who has struggled, and it's not fair to point the blame on the second-year QB.

However, Nix could play better, and things would look a lot smoother out there if he did. Well, when addressing the media on Monday, head coach Sean Payton brought up a great point about Nix, and it honestly paints a bigger picture about why this unit can improve.

Sean Payton brings up an excellent point and indicates that the problems are correctable

What we're seeing the offense and Nix struggle with are things that are all correctable:

#Broncos HC Sean Payton says Bo Nix's clock getting sped up can be "a plus and a minus."



"That's a much easier problem to correct than the latter, which is taking sacks." — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) November 10, 2025

We've seen Bo Nix rush throws recently and escape the pocket when he doesn't need to. This could be due to a 'sped up clock,' as Sean Payton briefly talked about. When you think about it, this is a much better problem to have than being too slow to process.

There are QBs across the NFL who typically struggle to process at an efficient enough level, and the Broncos played one of those QBs recently: Justin Fields. Even former Broncos' QB Russell Wilson has been a QB who doesn't see the field quickly enough.

This, in turn, leads to them holding onto the ball for too long and taking unnecessary sacks. Fortunately, it does almost seem like Nix is seeing the field too quickly. Sure, we are not NFL-caliber coaches or experts on the QB position, but there has to be way for the Broncos' offensive coaches to be able to coach a slower clock for Nix.

It's a correctable issue, as you can't simply coach a QB to process the field faster, as it's all upstairs and something QBs either have or don't have. You'd have to hope, that with this mini-bye, the Broncos' offense can do a bit of a reset and get back to the basics.

We have seen Bo Nix play at a high level before, so it's not about his ability to do so. What might be the case is that he and the offense are in a bit of a slump and needed this extended break to get going again.

The absence of Marvin Mims Jr from the lineup is also something to take note of. If Mims plays this upcoming week, coupled with the 10 days off, you'd have to think that the offense looks a lot better.